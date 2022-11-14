The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Zelensky, “We are ready for peace.” CIA Burns meets Russia’s Naryshkin
The Duran: Episode 1435
Good result in the midterms? Come on, the midterms were another stolen election just like 2020. Phony votes stole the midterms, not fighting in the Ukraine.
IT’S ALL BS, WEST’S WAY TO GET CEASEFIRE, GET VER THE WINTER, PUMP MORE MONEY AND ARMS, then when winter is over “peace talks didn’t worked, let’s start again”
Personally I think Russia should carry on with the conflict until they have gained everything they set out to do. Whatever the propaganda pumped out by the west is, RUSSIA is winning the war, and will conduct talks on it’s terms.
I agree. Russia should continue the war. They have plenty of hypersonic weapons they can use. Thats a huge advantage….checkmate the West.
Continue the de dollarization & teach the West to behave.
I hope Putin gives Biden the Middle Finger. Or continues fighting while negotiating, string the Yanks along, waste their time for as long as possible, and end up with taking Odessa. What I have learned about the US since 24 Feb, especially after watching Michael Hudson’s video “Changes in Superimperialism”, which tells how the USA caused WW2 because it insisted on WW1 war debts being repaid, which was against the centuries-old European tradition, which bankrupted the economies and led to German hardship, hyperinflation & the rise of Hitler;, and esp that the US owns the IMF, World Bank, and used… Read more »