The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Israel Divisions, US No Plan, US Generals to Israel; China Peace Conf; Rus-Brazil Confer; Ukr: West No Shells, Rus Control Avdeyevka Slag Heap
Topic 1004
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Alexander’s view that the Chinese diplomatic work is not done out of self-interest is not entirely correct. The launches made so far by the Chinese side of the BRI (Belt and Road initiative), GCI (Global Civilization Initiative), GDI (Global Development Initiative) and GSI (Global Security Initiative) point to the same thing. People realize in China that the continued positive development in their own country, and for their own people, depends to a decisive extent on how the global development turns out. Fundamental to all this is the work of working for global peace. In that work, diplomacy is the key… Read more »
I earn 220 dollars per hour working from home on an online job. I never thought I could accomplish it, but my best friend makes $16,000 per month doing this profession and that I learn more about it.
.
.
For Details……………… https://Homeearn4.blogspot.Com
I get paid over (90$ to 500$ / hour ) working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I would be able to do it but my best friend earns over $22000 a month doing this and she convinced me to try. it was all true and has totally changed my life… This is what I do, check it out by Visiting Following Link……………………….. https://t.ly/8mZKK
Most of the casualties of the Hamas prison break, were Israeli soldiers. Most of the casualties of the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza have been women and children. Who are the real terrorists? Who are the real war criminals?
Mr. Mercouris is so decent and thorough in his analysis that I think he deserves a place as a dignitary in the UN. Unfortunately, diplomacy conducted with the US and Israel is impossible because their leaders are absolutely rigid in their perceived position of moral rectitude, while their attitude of righteous indignation against all who disagree prevents any sort of understanding or restraint. That is why I believe the other great powers Russia, China, and Iran jointly must put forth a military ultimatum to stop the genocide and force a ceasefire, just as Russia had to act militarily to counteract… Read more »