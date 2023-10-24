The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Borrell, don’t forget about Ukraine. Elensky, 500 meters a day. Orban, EU bad parody of USSR. U/1
Topic 1127
The Elensky curse – Italian style. I wonder what the Elensky curse – French style would be? Mme Macron leaving Little Napoleon for a younger man?
Was Meloni also member of the group he was talking about?
Blinken — another shameless zionist liar. Focus on Iran so we don’t notice the genocide going on in Gaza. Not going to work this time.
Let’s clear up one thing. Do not believe the Israelis when they talk about eliminating Hamas. That’s their cover story, but their real agenda — which has been in the works for decades — is the elimination of all Palestinians from Gaza. Then the annexation of Gaza, after which the illegal settlers will pour in and, voila — facts on the ground. At that point, Israel will turn its attention to the West Bank and we’ll see the same campaign of genocide carried out there. It’s all about Eretz Israel, and that’s their agenda.
So the CIA are denying involvement in assassinations and blaming it on ‘rogue’ Ukrainian’s?
Complete BS.
Ever since the Phoenix program was set up in Vietnam in the 60’s then modified they exported their assassination program to multiple Countries.
Their creed is to spread terror by assassinating and lie about it. Civilians, allies, children – it doesn’t matter.
Plausible deniability
It’s what they do