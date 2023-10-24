in Latest, Video

Borrell, don’t forget about Ukraine. Elensky, 500 meters a day. Orban, EU bad parody of USSR. U/1

1.9k Views 57 Votes 7 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Borrell, don’t forget about Ukraine. Elensky, 500 meters a day. Orban, EU bad parody of USSR. U/1
Topic 1127

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

57 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anna Cornelia
Anna Cornelia
October 25, 2023

The Elensky curse – Italian style. I wonder what the Elensky curse – French style would be? Mme Macron leaving Little Napoleon for a younger man?

4
Reply
LillyGreenwood
LillyGreenwood
Reply to  Anna Cornelia
October 25, 2023

I earn 220 dollars per hour working from home on an online job. I never thought I could accomplish it, but my best friend makes $16,000 per month doing this profession and that I learn more about it.
.
.
For Details……………… https://Homeearn4.blogspot.Com

Last edited 2 days ago by LillyGreenwood
-3
Reply
Commit
Commit
October 25, 2023

Was Meloni also member of the group he was talking about?

1
Reply
LillyGreenwood
LillyGreenwood
Reply to  Commit
October 25, 2023

I get paid over (90$ to 500$ / hour ) working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I would be able to do it but my best friend earns over $22000 a month doing this and she convinced me to try. it was all true and has totally changed my life… This is what I do, check it out by Visiting Following Link……………………….. https://t.ly/8mZKK

Last edited 2 days ago by LillyGreenwood
-1
Reply
JanetC
JanetC
October 25, 2023

Blinken — another shameless zionist liar. Focus on Iran so we don’t notice the genocide going on in Gaza. Not going to work this time.

7
Reply
JanetC
JanetC
October 25, 2023

Let’s clear up one thing. Do not believe the Israelis when they talk about eliminating Hamas. That’s their cover story, but their real agenda — which has been in the works for decades — is the elimination of all Palestinians from Gaza. Then the annexation of Gaza, after which the illegal settlers will pour in and, voila — facts on the ground. At that point, Israel will turn its attention to the West Bank and we’ll see the same campaign of genocide carried out there. It’s all about Eretz Israel, and that’s their agenda.

11
Reply
Christopher Atkinson
Christopher Atkinson
October 25, 2023

So the CIA are denying involvement in assassinations and blaming it on ‘rogue’ Ukrainian’s?

Complete BS.

Ever since the Phoenix program was set up in Vietnam in the 60’s then modified they exported their assassination program to multiple Countries.

Their creed is to spread terror by assassinating and lie about it. Civilians, allies, children – it doesn’t matter.

Plausible deniability

It’s what they do

1
Reply

Rishi Sunak’s time as UK PM is running out

Israel Divisions, US No Plan, US Generals to Israel; China Peace Conf; Rus-Brazil Confer; Ukr: West No Shells, Rus Control Avdeyevka Slag Heap