Rishi Sunak’s time as UK PM is running out

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

penrose
penrose
October 24, 2023

So now England, once holding a globe spanning Empire, cannot even dredge up an Englishman for PM?

Hey England, you might want to outsource your government to Haiti. I hear they have some unemployed Leaders who will run your country cheaply. While at it, a name change from England to La La Land would seem to be in order. Truth in naming, as they say.

Anna Cornelia
Anna Cornelia
October 25, 2023

Rishi Sunak was a self-serving Chancellor of the Exchequer and a self-serving PM. Jeremy Hunt is baling because he fears being dragged down by Rishi.

Anna Cornelia
Anna Cornelia
October 25, 2023

This was Rishi’s contribution as Chancellor.

Covid Fraud 3.jpg
zleo99
zleo99
Reply to  Anna Cornelia
October 25, 2023

Not to mention paying Moderna GBP1 billion to set up a vaccine lab & research & production – of which HE is a financial stakeholder.

Diana
Diana
October 25, 2023

I believe that it’s the deep state behind all these puppets like Starmer, Johnson, Sunak. People who keep well in the shadows.

Leif Sachs
Leif Sachs
October 25, 2023

The British deep state establishment is more willing to kill off democracy than let the democratic process bring about any necessary change that, in theory at least, could challenge their power. Which is why every remotely sincere politician wanting to bring about change is smeared in the legacy media as a right-wing extremist or anti-Semite.

zleo99
zleo99
Reply to  Leif Sachs
October 25, 2023

Or has their ability to bank in the UK cancelled – Nigel Farage.

