Is this the fall of Dr. Fauci?
The Duran: Episode 991
Key figure in Wuhan research thanked Fauci for downplaying lab leak hypothesis
Key figure in Wuhan research thanked Fauci for downplaying lab leak hypothesis
A key figure in coronavirus research at a Wuhan laboratory personally thanked Dr. Anthony Fauci for downplaying the likelihood that COVID-19 originated in a lab – even though the possibility remains, more than a year later, under investigation.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.