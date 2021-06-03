in Latest, Video

Biden U Turns Vindicate Donald Trump

217 Views

Biden U Turns Vindicate Donald Trump
News Topic 174

If the Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis is true, expect a political earthquake | Thomas Frank

If the Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis is true, expect a political earthquake | Thomas Frank

here was a time when the Covid pandemic seemed to confirm so many of our assumptions. It cast down the people we regarded as villains. It raised up those we thought were heroes. It prospered people who could shift easily to working from home even as it problematized the lives of those Trump voters living in the old economy.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

-1 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Dr Fauci cashes in with $5 million as tell all book gets CANCELED [Video]

Is this the fall of Dr. Fauci?