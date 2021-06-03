in Latest, Video

First Bill G. now Dr. F. What is going on?

First Bill G. now Dr. F. What is going on?

Email: Researcher Who Funded Wuhan Lab, Admitted To Manipulating Coronaviruses Thanked Fauci For Dismissing Lab Leak Theory

Email: Researcher Who Funded Wuhan Lab, Admitted To Manipulating Coronaviruses Thanked Fauci For Dismissing Lab Leak Theory

Dr Fauci’s emails have been released via a Freedom of Information Act request, and there is some pretty interesting stuff in them, particularly one email where a researcher who funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology thanks Fauci for publicly dismissing the lab leak theory early on during the pandemic.

"Not Really Effective": Fauci Panned Masks For Preventing COVID-19 Infection In Email

“Not Really Effective”: Fauci Panned Masks For Preventing COVID-19 Infection In Email

In a February 2020 email between Dr. Anthony Fauci and former Obama health and human services (HHS) secretary Sylvia Burwell, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said that store-bought face masks weren’t very effective in protecting one against COVID-19 – an opinion he maintained at least through March of last year.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

TravelAbout
TravelAbout
June 3, 2021

Love that photo, he truly looks like a snake oil salesman.

