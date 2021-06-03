First Bill G. now Dr. F. What is going on?

Email: Researcher Who Funded Wuhan Lab, Admitted To Manipulating Coronaviruses Thanked Fauci For Dismissing Lab Leak Theory

Email: Researcher Who Funded Wuhan Lab, Admitted To Manipulating Coronaviruses Thanked Fauci For Dismissing Lab Leak Theory Dr Fauci’s emails have been released via a Freedom of Information Act request, and there is some pretty interesting stuff in them, particularly one email where a researcher who funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology thanks Fauci for publicly dismissing the lab leak theory early on during the pandemic.

“Not Really Effective”: Fauci Panned Masks For Preventing COVID-19 Infection In Email

“Not Really Effective”: Fauci Panned Masks For Preventing COVID-19 Infection In Email In a February 2020 email between Dr. Anthony Fauci and former Obama health and human services (HHS) secretary Sylvia Burwell, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said that store-bought face masks weren’t very effective in protecting one against COVID-19 – an opinion he maintained at least through March of last year.

