First Bill G. now Dr. F. What is going on?
****News Topic 428*****
Email: Researcher Who Funded Wuhan Lab, Admitted To Manipulating Coronaviruses Thanked Fauci For Dismissing Lab Leak Theory
Email: Researcher Who Funded Wuhan Lab, Admitted To Manipulating Coronaviruses Thanked Fauci For Dismissing Lab Leak Theory
Dr Fauci’s emails have been released via a Freedom of Information Act request, and there is some pretty interesting stuff in them, particularly one email where a researcher who funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology thanks Fauci for publicly dismissing the lab leak theory early on during the pandemic.
“Not Really Effective”: Fauci Panned Masks For Preventing COVID-19 Infection In Email
“Not Really Effective”: Fauci Panned Masks For Preventing COVID-19 Infection In Email
In a February 2020 email between Dr. Anthony Fauci and former Obama health and human services (HHS) secretary Sylvia Burwell, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said that store-bought face masks weren’t very effective in protecting one against COVID-19 – an opinion he maintained at least through March of last year.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Love that photo, he truly looks like a snake oil salesman.