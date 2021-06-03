Israel’s new coalition government spells end of Netanyahu’s 12-year run
The Duran: Episode 992
Bibi’s done? Anti-Netanyahu coalition notifies Israeli president that it has formed new government after Arab party joins
Bibi’s done? Anti-Netanyahu coalition notifies Israeli president that it has formed new government after Arab party joins
Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett have put together a governing coalition to oust PM Benjamin Netanyahu, just minutes before time ran out. For the first time in history, an Arab-Israeli party will be on board.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Hopefully something may change now that odious racist Man is gone,my hope one day for a one state solution with a constitution that includes palistinian rights,and justice for all,many say Israel should never of been created, because it was a inherently racist project,but it is done and I have No wish for the Jews to be pushed into the sea,but All human rights should be respected..