The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The 2022 US midterm elections are perhaps the second strangest contest in recent US political history. Pollsters on both sides got it quite wrong – there was no predicted “Red Wave”, let alone the more popularly talked about “Red Tsunami”. Instead, we are witnessing a repeat of 2020 – a slow grind towards Democrat victories and control over the nation’s course.
