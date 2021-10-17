Is The Covid Pandemic Real?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

No, that isn’t a frivolous question, though perhaps it should be reworded to something like should we be worried by Covid?

First, let us make one point absolutely clear, the relevant “individuals” in China and anywhere else who were responsible for unleashing this monstrosity on the world need to be held to account. If there is any connection with the United States, the chances of that ever happening are wafer thin, certainly if the persons concerned vote Democrat. Now returning to the subject at hand, here are a few statistics.

Australia, one of the countries with the most Draconian anti-Covid measures saw life expectancy rise from 83.2 years in 2018 to 83.35 in 2019 to 83.5 last year to 83.64 this year.

France saw life expectancy rise from 82.46 years in 2018 to 82.59 in 2019 to 82.73 last year to 82.86 this year.

India saw life expectancy rise from 69.27 years in 2018 to 69.5 in 2019 to 69.73 last year to 69.96 this year.

Finally, life expectancy in the UK was 81.15 years in 2018 rising to 81.27 in 2019 to 81.4 last year to 81.52 this year.

India has a massive population, more than one person in six on the entire planet lives in India, yet although life expectancy lags way behind say France, it is still increasing. This begs the question, if people are living longer everywhere, how can so many people be dying from Covid?

The answer is simple, people are dying from Covid instead of influenza. Influenza is a massive killer, especially of the elderly, but it has all but disappeared in the past year or so. Some experts were warning of a double dose of deaths – Covid and influenza – but whether it is viral interference or something else, that massive threat hasn’t materialised. In short, we have nothing to fear above our normal fear of death. So why are mask mandates being implemented by the Biden Administration and civil liberties being trampled on in Australia? Why are Google and other tech giants so keen to censor dissenting opinions or even at times proven facts? As Rahm Emanuel said, never let a good crisis go to waste.

In short, the Covid panic is being promoted to destroy our freedoms on the usual pretext of protecting us; it has also become an industry, and unless something is done it will soon become comparable to the anti-smoking industry, the anti-drug industry or the sexual grievance industry. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take sensible precautions as with influenza, but it does mean we should not bow to mandates, to vaccine passports, or any of the other Draconian measures being forced on us by at times not-so-well-meaning people in high places. As Donald Trump said, the cure can’t be worse than the disease.

