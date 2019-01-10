Connect with us

Is Paul Whelan a Spy?

The details of Whelan’s arrest, if true, are completely consistent with how a low- to mid-level source might be run and used by a US government case officer.

4 hours ago

Via Strategic Culture Foundation…

The media has a new bit of speculation that fits neatly into the flagging Russiagate narrative. It concerns Paul Whelan, a high school graduate Marine Corps dishonorable discharge, who is currently working in corporate security for a Michigan-based auto parts manufacturer. Whelan, who lives alone, is self-taught in Russian and has engaged in tourist travel to the country a number of times. He was reportedly arrested late last month in Moscow while ostensibly attending a friend’s wedding and charged with espionage. Forty-eight year-old Whelan is clearly an odd duck and is notable for having four passports – Great Britain, Ireland, Canada and that of the United States.

Press coverage of the incident has nearly unanimously decided that the spying charge against Whelan is phony and that he is being held as bait to arrange for an exchange with Maria Butina, who is in jail in Virginia after being charged with acting as an unregistered agent of the Russian government and engaging in conspiracy. The media and the usual pundits base their conclusion on absolutely no evidence whatsoever apart from their conviction that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a bad man who would do almost anything to irritate the United States and overthrow its system of government. Oddly, the press watchdogs fail to note how the current federal government is doing a damned fine job destroying itself without any assistance from the Kremlin. If Putin really wanted to damage the US, he would be best advised to leave it alone and let Congress and the White House do the heavy lifting for him.

Unlike the mainstream media, I rather expect that the charges against Whelan could be more-or-less correct, though not in the way the press has framed the story, which is that Whelan is such a flawed character that he could not possibly meet the requirements to be working for any sophisticated spy organization. The New York Times in its coverage of the story interviewed several former CIA officers who had served in Russia, but asked the wrong questions. The reporter wanted to know if Whelan could possibly be an employee of US intelligence. The ex-Agency officers replied “no” because of his criminal record while a Marine and other oddities in his career, which included some marginal involvement with low-level law enforcement.

The former spooks were correct to state that Whelan would not pass the security hurdles for employment as a staff officer, but there is also a whole other level of possible engagement with the Agency, DIA or JSOC – cooperating as one of the sources which intelligence organizations recruit and run to collect information. The flawed but nevertheless useful Whelan would be a perfect target for recruitment as an intelligence source, referred to in the business as “agents.”

Unusually for a foreigner, Whelan has a social media account on Vkontakte, the Russian equivalent of Facebook, which is quite likely how he came to the attention of CIA or the Pentagon. And The New York Times, interestingly, describes his friends on the site as “men with some sort of connection to academies run by the Russian Navy, the Defense Ministry or the Civil Aviation Authority.” That alone would be enough to generate considerable interest in American intelligence circles as sources with that kind of access are hard to find.

And the details of Whelan’s arrest, if true, are completely consistent with how a low- to mid-level source might be run and used by a US government case officer. According to Russian accounts published in Rosbalt, a news agency close to the Kremlin, an unidentified intelligence source revealed that Whelan was trying to recruit a Russian citizen to obtain classified information regarding employees at various government agencies when he was caught in flagrante. He was arrested five minutes later in what was clearly a sting operation after having received a USB stick that included a list of all of the employees that he apparently had requested.

It may turn out that Paul Whelan is completely innocent and is merely a pawn in a tit-for-tat chess game being played by Washington and Moscow. If so, it is to be hoped that he will be proven innocent and released, but no one should rule out his having been recruited and exploited by a US government agency. Spying is not a game. It is a dangerous business, with serious consequences for those who are caught.

Escalation: US Slaps Export Ban On Huawei’s Silicon Valley Subsidiary

Wilbur Ross stressed in a statement that the Huawei export ban is “independent” of the trade negotiations.

4 hours ago

January 10, 2019

Via Zerohedge

Despite the first round of US-China trade talks reportedly reaching an “optimistic” conclusion as the two sides made progress on a number of issues – including China’s controversial officially-sanctioned IP theft – the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the US is continuing its crackdown on Huawei Technologies by prohibiting a US-based Huawei subsidiary from exporting technologies developed in a Silicon Valley lab back to the mainland.

The escalation comes as the US is warning its allies to avoid Huawei’s telecoms equipment due to concerns about its vulnerability to infiltration by the Chinese government, to which Huawei reportedly maintains close ties (though Huawei insists that it is an independent company cooperatively owned by its employees). The US is also in the process of extraditing Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou over charges that she knowingly lied to banks to try and conceal violations of US and EU sanctions against Iran.

Commerce has handed down an ‘export ban’ to Futurewei – the name of Huawei’s US subsidiary – by signaling that it intends to deny Huawei’s application to renew its license. And while most of the technologies developed by Futurewei don’t require a license to export, the export ban will severely restrict its operations.

The license covered the export of telecommunications technology and software, including high-speed data-transfer technology, according to the documents. The technology had an operating budget of more than $16 million and involved more than 40 full-time-equivalent personnel.

The Commerce Department’s move isn’t a death blow to Futurewei because the majority of technologies the unit exports from the U.S. don’t require an export license, according to people familiar with the matter. The company continues to operate in the U.S.

Futurewei is contesting the decision, but the ban will remain in effect as the appeals process unfolds. The company is threatening to move its R&D division outside the US.

Wilbur Ross stressed in a statement that the Huawei export ban is “independent” of the trade negotiations (we imagine Beijing will see it that way, too).

“The process for granting export licenses is independent from our ongoing trade discussions with China,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement to the Journal.

The ban comes after Futurewei was accused in a lawsuit filed by CNEX Labs of trying to steal CNEX’s semiconductor technology.

Huawei maintains a modest presence in the US with some 1,200 employees despite being banned from selling its telecoms equipment in the US since 2012 due to being labeled a national security threat.

Huawei has been effectively blocked from selling its telecommunications equipment in the U.S. since a 2012 Congressional report labeled it a national security threat. Huawei has long denied that it is a threat, saying it is owned by its employees and operates independently of Beijing.

The company maintains a modest presence in the U.S., where it employs about 1,500 people. Many are involved in sales of telecom equipment to small carriers servicing rural areas. But the company has scaled back its public-relations outreach and curtailed efforts to communicate with Congress and federal agencies, people familiar with the matter have said. It has redirected its fight to the courts, hiring additional law firms to deal with potential challenges.

As a delegation of senior Chinese trade officials prepares to travel to Washington next week, the ban raises the question of whether the US’s treatment of Huawei will be a factor in trade talks going forward (will Beijing retaliate), or whether the Chinese will object to the US giving them a taste of their own medicine – after all, many suspect that the US’s scrutiny against Huawei is partly motivated by the race for dominance in 5G, where Huawei is facing off against Verizon and US carriers to become the preeminent purveyor of 5G technology.

France’s Macron and Philippe order CRACK DOWN on Yellow Vests (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 52.
Alex Christoforou

5 hours ago

January 10, 2019

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at French President Marcon’s and French Prime Minister Philippe’s strategy to double down, and put down, the Yellow Vests protests, using police violence if necessary, to stop more protestors from flooding the streets of France.

Once again, we see Macron’s arrogance and incompetence further exacerbate an already tense and dangerous stand off between the people and the elite globalists in France.

Authored by Tom Luongo:

The Yellow Vests have reached critical mass. And the movement has now created the perfect storm for President Emmanuel Macron.

He can no longer ignore it, even though he tried to do so. And his lack of understanding of the situation as well as his open contempt for his opposition has placed him in a political vice.

Ignoring the problem will only make him look weaker and more disinterested. He could address the situation, put France first and step aside for new elections, which is the decent thing to do.

But, he’s chosen the predictable third option, crack down on the protesters in a futile show of strength. Authoritarians react to challenges like clockwork.

Disobedience is met with violence. More disobedience is met with more violence.

Before last weekend’s Act VIII protests Macron had one of the Yellow Vests original organizers, Éric Drouet, a truck driver, arrested and released pending a trial for “organizing an undeclared demonstration” while meeting with friends at a restaurant.

Guns Not Butter

Update: Now PM Edouard Philippe is signaling a new law that will ban all forms of protests. According to the latest from Zerohedge:

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presented the new initiative to curtail the violence and unrest while targeting “troublemakers” and banning anonymity through wearing masks on French TV channel TF1 on Monday. He said the law would give police authority crack down on “unauthorized demonstrations” at a moment when police are already arresting citizens for merely wearing a yellow vest, even if they are not directly engaged in protests in some cases.
PM Philippe said the government would support a “new law punishing those who do not respect the requirement to declare [protests], those who take part in unauthorized demonstrations and those who arrive at demonstrations wearing face masks”.

Philippe’s tone during the statements was one of the proverbial “the gloves are off” as he described the onus would be on “the troublemakers, and not taxpayers, to pay for the damage caused” to businesses and property.

“Those who question our institutions will not have the last word,” he added.

Translation: You will accept your fate as serfs to the globalist order I serve or you will be wiped out. And this is the path that all governments choose just before they are overthrown, seeing no other option because weakness equals death in politics.

The problem is that competence, not power, as Jordan Peterson continually points out, is what gives legitimacy to leaders and institutions. Our dominance hierarchies are not based on power, but competence. And with this speech Philippe joins Macron in proving he has nether.

The Yellow Vests are responding to an obvious lack of competence, that’s what lack of faith in institutions looks like. So, even if order is restored and the Yellow Vests subdued in the short run it will always lead to a bigger uprising later.

This is the lesson of the French elite rigging the election in Macron’s favor last year. They did so to continue the march towards their plan of European integration and the destruction of culture like the good little cultural Marxists they are and the people have rejected it wholly, refusing to be bought off with crumbs (small tax breaks).

Revolt, Italian Style

Into the midst of this come the Italian Dynamic Duo of Salvini and Di Maio, leaders of the two Euroskeptic parties which make up the ruling coalition there. They both encouraged the Yellow Vests to continue to pressure the French government into reform.

All Philippe’s government could do was respond with “sweep your own door.” Ooh, do you feel the burn from that one!

And after Yellow Vests targeted both the Bank of France in Rouen and the National Assembly in Paris, Macron’s government has finally come out of hiding to announce even stronger crackdowns on these protests.

But Macron himself couldn’t do it. If he did it would simply spark an even more extreme reaction. So, at this point Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is handling the bad PR duties informing everyone that even more crackdowns are coming on these protests.

Because order and all of that.

But, the important take away from this announcement of further crackdowns is that this should only make things worse for Macron and Philippe. And it will further destabilize French society as over-worked (and seriously under-paid) police are asked to do more.

Remember, the French police donned their own yellow vests at one point complaining that they hadn’t been paid for the over-time they’ve put in to “control” these protests by stoking further violence.

Goodbye Ostrich Market

If France falls into complete political chaos it will eventually force equity and bond markets to pull their heads out of the sand and see the truth for what it is, that Europe is not the model of future stability just because Macron, Merkel and Super Mario Draghi say it is.

A call for a further crackdown against protests is the same response as the new EU laws on internet speech and dissemination of memes, Articles 11 and 13, they are attempts to stop open dissent against a distant and uninvolved leadership.

The Yellow Vests in France have made the cognitive leap that Italians did in last year’s elections. That the EU is a scam and all of its policies were designed to do exactly what its done — impoverish the working classes, enrich the aristocracy and enforce it through a Byzantine bureaucracy that makes the world of Terry Gilliam’s Brazil look like a Toyota factory floor.

A France on general strike, paralyzed by political turmoil and a government at war with itself, even if Macron steps aside, will call into serious question the future viability of the EU and the euro.

This is why Salvini and Di Maio’s support of the Yellow Vests is so important, it provides another vector of attack on the EU which they eventually cannot ignore.

Why We Must Stop the 5G Network

Never forget that this is a ‘two way street’ in that those countries who control the satellites basically will incredibly control all people on Earth.
Richard Galustian

5 hours ago

January 10, 2019

The global deployment of the fifth-generation wireless network,(5G) constitutes an experiment on humanity and the environment that is nothing less than a crime under international law.

Yet the subject of the the enormous dangers of the imminent and rapid deployment of 5G technology was not mentioned when world leaders gathered earlier this month in Poland for the UN ‘Earth’ conference.

An inconvenient truth perhaps that our leaders could argue was not part of the overall subject in Poland of the well being of the Earth and all its inhabitants. Give me a break.

In Poland details of an important scientific report, commissioned by the UN, were released that stated the world has under 12 years to drastically cut emissions to avert catastrophe – that appeared to create a sense of urgency causing this closing statement. “To waste this opportunity in [Poland] would compromise our last best chance to stop runaway climate change,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said. “It would not only be immoral, it will be suicidal.”

What is more suicidal, insane is a more appropriate word, is not to address the terrible impact on the Earth of the introduction of 5G.

Some of the world’s largest companies, with the support of their governments, are poised, over the next two years, to roll out 5G. This is set to deliver what is acknowledged to be “unprecedented societal change” on a global scale.

As if that will not increase the potential in future for more cyber attacks by States and potentially terrorist organisations as well as further contribute to the ever emerging disturbing social networks consequences of ‘people manipulation’ by huge corporations and States led by by mainly psychopathic and inept political leaders.

The great writer Aldous Huxley, imagined such forms of ‘technological progress’
in his famous book BRAVE NEW WORLD written nearly a 100 years ago. The late Stephen Hawkins before he died said the greatest threat to mankind was artificial intelligence (AI) – well 5G is the road that will eventually lead us to AI domination.

5G will bring us “smart” homes, “smart” businesses, “smart” highways, “smart” cities and self-driving “smart” cars. Virtually everything we own and buy, from TVs to refrigerators and washing machines to milk cartons, hairbrushes and infants’ nappies, will contain antennas and microchips and will be connected wirelessly to the Internet. Every person on Earth will have instant access to super-high-speed wireless communications from any point on the planet, even in rainforests, mid-ocean and the Antarctic.

Never forget that this is a ‘two way street’ in that those countries who control the satellites basically will incredibly control all people on Earth. An almost unimaginable prospect. This will allow the ultimate potential for the manipulation of the entire world’s populace by essentially only ‘Super Power’ countries, dominated by American corporations who seem led by, what has become the acknowledged term, ‘the Deep State’ and not by the American President. Trump cannot get his own Administration to heed his orders, witness the supposed Syrian troop withdrawal as being but one example.

The planned density to achieve global 5G of radio frequency transmitters is unfathomable. In addition to millions of new 5G base stations on Earth and 20,000 new satellites in space, an estimated 200 billion “transmitting objects”, will be part of the Internet of “things” by 2020, and one trillion further “things” a few years later.

Commercial 5G at lower frequencies and slower speeds was deployed in Qatar, Finland and Estonia in mid-2018. The rollout of 5G at extremely high (millimetre wave) frequencies has now begun this month making the immediacy to reverse this plan absolutely essential.

Despite widespread denial, the evidence that radio frequency (RF) radiation is harmful to life is already overwhelming. The accumulated clinical evidence of sick and injured human beings, experimental evidence of damage to DNA, cells and organ systems in a wide variety of plants and animals, and epidemiological evidence that the major diseases of modern civilisation; cancer, heart disease and diabetes are in large part caused by electromagnetic pollution, forms a literature base of well over 10,000 peer reviewed studies.

If 5G is implemented, no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are tens to hundreds of times greater than what exists today, without any possibility of escape anywhere on the planet.

Each 5G phone will contain dozens of tiny antennas, all working together to track and aim a narrowly focused beam at the nearest cell tower. In America, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has permitted the effective power of those beams to be as much as 20 watts, ten times more powerful than the levels permitted for current phones using 3G and 4G.

At least five international companies, including defense companies like BOEING, are proposing to provide 5G from space from a combined 20,000 satellites in low and medium Earth orbit that will blanket the Earth with powerful, focused, steerable beams.

The alteration of the Earth’s electromagnetic environment may be an even greater threat to life than the radiation from ground-based antennas where the harmful effects of radio frequency radiation have already been proven.

The WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) produced recently overwhelming evidence, including the latest studies on cell phone use and brain cancer risks, indicating that RF radiation is proven carcinogenic to humans and should now be classified as a “Group 1 carcinogen” along with tobacco smoke and asbestos.

As dramatic as it sounds, the deployment of 5G satellites and their accompanying earth stations must be stopped now.

This is a last chance situation so people must take to the streets all over the world, as they did in Paris, and force, or change, their governments.

2019 could be the year of revolutions as we the people become ever increasingly disenchanted with our incompetent and, in most cases, corrupt bureaucrats and politicians along with hopeless and useless world institutions like the UN and the EU.

