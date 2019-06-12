Is Moldova heading for a ‘Ukraine-like’ catastrophe? (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the crisis in Moldova, where President Igor Dodon has now overturned a decree dissolving parliament, which was instituted by the pro-EU Democratic Party.

Following February elections, Moldova’s parliament failed to establish a ruling coalition government, and on Saturday avoided the dissolution of Parliament leading to new elections after the Party of Socialists, supporting Moldovan President Igor Dodon, agreed to govern together with the other pro-EU bloc Acum, in order to oppose the pro-EU, oligarch Democratic Party led by Vladimir Plahotniuc, which controlled the former parliament and the cabinet.

The leader of the Party of Socialists Zinaida Greceanii was elected the parliament’s speaker, and the government was formed with Maia Sandu, who heads the Party of Action and Solidarity, a part of the Acum bloc, as prime minister. The Democratic Party refused to recognize the new government and its supporters blocked entrances to the government and the ministries.

Via TASS….

Moldovan President Igor Dodon has abolished a decree on dissolving the parliament signed by Acting Prime Minister Pavel Filip, he announced at a briefing on Tuesday after a meeting of the country's Supreme Security Council. "The decree on dissolving the parliament and declaring early parliamentary elections on September 6, signed by Pavel Filip, does not comply with the constitution and therefore today I signed the decree on abolishing it," Dodon said. Moldova's parliament has been trying to establish a ruling coalition and form a government since the February elections. Only on June 8, the Party of Socialists supporting Moldovan President Igor Dodon managed to strike an agreement with the pro-EU bloc Acum (Now) to oppose the Democratic Party led by oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, which controlled the former parliament and the cabinet. The leader of the Party of Socialists Zinaida Greceanii was elected the parliament's speaker, and the government was established led by Maia Sandu, who heads the Party of Action and Solidarity, a part of the Acum bloc. The Democratic Party refused to recognize the new government and filed a request with the Constitutional Court, which ruled that the parliament's resolutions were illegitimate since the legislature had failed to meet the 90-day deadline for establishing a government in conformity with law (from March 9, when the lawmakers received their mandates). After that, the Constitutional Court authorized Acting Prime Minister and member of the Democratic Party Pavel Filip to sign a decree on the parliament's dissolution instead of the president. President Dodon described this step as an attempt to usurp power. Russia, the European Union, the United States and other countries and international organizations have expressed concern over the political turmoil in Moldova and declared their readiness to cooperate with that country's parliament and new cabinet.