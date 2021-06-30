The IRS is at it again. Remember back in the bad old days of Obama, how the IRS delayed granting tax-exempt status to pro-Christian-value, conservative or Christian organizations? Remember how there was an investigation that found that the IRS was discriminating against such people?

It looks like the IRS thinks you forgot, and they are at it again.

Somebody in the Agency must have really had it in for Christians, especially this group, because they actually articulated it in the denial of Tax-Exempt Status letter. Shall we see?

CBN News carried this story, publishing it recently.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) denied tax-exempt status to a Texas Christian non-profit last month, arguing it was not eligible for 501(c)(3) status in part because “Bible teachings are typically affiliated with the Republican party and candidates.” Christians Engaged, an organization dedicated to educate and empower Christians to pray for the nation and elected officials, vote, and be civically engaged, was denied the tax exemption in a letter from IRS Exempt Organizations Director Stephen A. Martin.

The letter was ambiguous only in its use of a “legend” of abbreviations used for specific terms, like “D” for “Republican”, “G” for “Promise Keepers” (another Christian organization), and “M” for the “Word of God”. However, if you follow the legend and decode the text, for the abbreviated letters, the following is precisely what was written (We placed the decoded text in square brackets to show the reader where these terms were):

Issues Do you qualify for exemption under IRC Section 501(c)(3)? No, for the reasons stated below: Facts Your founder and President is a motivational public speaker, former [Republican] Congressional Candidate, political consultant and Preacher of the Gospel. Your Vice President is a motivational public speaker, former President of [The Texas Eagle Forum], former Prayer Coordinator for [Promise Keepers] and a homeschool mom. Your Secretary you describe as a conservative millennial thought leader with a marketing and political consulting background. He now serves as the Executive Director for the [Collin County Victory Efforts], where he manages the [Collin County Republican] Party’s field teams in [Collin County] as well as the grassroots get-out-the-vote efforts for [Collin County.] Your mission statement indicates that you exist to awaken, motivate, and empower ordinary believers in Jesus Christ to: Pray for the nation regularly

Vote in every election to impact the culture

Engage hearts in some form of political education or activism for the future of the nation

Strive to educate Christians on the importance of prayer, voting and engagement in a non-partisan manner.

This sounds like a very active Church organization, doesn’t it? Certainly many Bible-Belt Protestants are with all these characteristics, and some organizations like Promise Keepers are non or interdenominational but are certainly working on things with a Christian religious worldview. However the letter goes on, listing many more details about Christians Engaged and concludes with this remarkable statement:

You are not similar to situation 19 in Revenue Ruling 2007-41. Information you present and on your website is not neutral. You instruct individuals on how Christians should use the Bible and vote the Bible. You are like the organization described in American Campaign Academy, because you are serving the private interests of the [Republican] party more than incidentally in contravention to Treas. Reg. Section 1.501(c)(3)-1(d)(1)(ii) as well as serving a substatial nonexempt private purpose. For example, you educate believers on national issues that are central to their belief in the Bible as the inerrant Word of God. Specifically, you educate Christians on what the bible(sic) says in areas where they can be instrumental including the areas of sanctity of life, the definition of marriage, biblical justice, freedom of speech, defense and borders and immigration, U.S. and Israel relations. The bible(sic) teachings are typically affiliated with the [Republican] party and candidates. This disqualifies you from exemption under IRC Section 501(c)(3).

This is a total bombshell.

If you want to read the letter in its original form, it is available here.

It also says something about the way anti-Christians, atheists, or just plain woke people operate.

They seem to think that Christianity is a problem, largely because it says that what woke Marxists believe is true, is not. Further, in an absolutely amazing (terrifying) level of allegiance to Marxism, the letter shows the thoughts of someone who literally cannot understand or accept that there is an objective reference for what is right and what is wrong. This is why the criticism is that “the website is not neutral.” It is also why this criticism is, simply, nuts.

Christianity is not neutral. It never was, and it never will be.

Think not that I am come to send peace on earth: I came not to send peace, but a sword. For I am come to set a man at variance against his father, and the daughter against her mother, and the daughter in law against her mother in law. And a man’s foes shall be they of his own household. (Matthew 10:33-35)

No traditional religious organization, Christian, Muslim, Jewish, believes that the body of believers is or must be neutral politically. The woke writer of this refusal further makes a mistake, for to him or her, “neutral” means “not bothering the liberal agenda”, and anyone with half a brain in their head can see that being “neutral” in this manner is simply giving silent agreement with the liberal point of view. It is apparent that the notion of an organization that insists on objective Truth about Right and Wrong enraged the writer, and they were completely unrestrained in their official-language of revilement.

This is a bigger issue than just this organization, too. All Christian organizations, be they churches, social groups like Promise Keepers, or hospitals, if they are worth their salt, they also profess a religious point of view that defines wrong from right. According to the letter here, none of these organizations can be considered tax-exempt, which means certain closure for many such institutions if this status is revoked.

This is probably part of the plan. They started it with COVID Church closures, but now that has pretty much gone away. These closures probably helped the Church overall because some people left that never really took Christianity seriously, and they probable enjoyed the break from Church so much that they no longer feel the need to return. Sad but true, and it is good for the Church because maybe some of the dead weight these people were is gone so the Church can do her work better.

That this sort of persecution comes about in the Imposter Administration is also no accident. The PLAN is trying to take its form. You have been warned.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report