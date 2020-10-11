in Latest, Video

Ireland and Europe’s Viral Outlook – what does the Latest Data say?

By Ivor Cummins

Note: this content covers Sweden, and most of it is applicable to other European countries also. But I’ve had so many requests to do an Ireland-centric piece, looking at the latest data. It covers the past, present and future. As we are clearly now hellbent on (further) destroying our economy and society…does the current strategy make any sense ?

NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support – please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins

For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment – simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Covid-19Covid-19 second waveIreland Covid-19

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Middle Class Evaporating! Economy Hit With More Job Cuts as Long Term Jobless Soars!

Jim Comey Ignored State Department Whistleblower On Hillary’s Crimes With Classified Material