November 7th Crucial Update: Ireland and UK Lockdown – the WHY???

From Ivor Cummins

Huge number of people asked for a short version of myself and Nick Hudson’s Ireland/UK Viral Interview – here it is, to share widely with Ireland/UK leadership, politicians, influencers, everyone.

It’s time to bring logic and science back. Feast on the data here – go to “Live Data” tab:  https://pandata.org/

