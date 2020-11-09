November 7th Crucial Update: Ireland and UK Lockdown – the WHY???

From Ivor Cummins
Huge number of people asked for a short version of myself and Nick Hudson’s Ireland/UK Viral Interview – here it is, to share widely with Ireland/UK leadership, politicians, influencers, everyone.
It’s time to bring logic and science back. Feast on the data here – go to “Live Data” tab: https://pandata.org/
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support – please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment – simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
SHOW LESS
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.