Indictment Against Head of Burisma Reveals 'Hunter Biden Was Receiving Payments From Money Raised Through CRIMINAL MEANS, Siphoned, Laundered From Ukraine'

The head of Burisma Holdings was indicted on November 14th, but it wasn’t reported until Wednesday. The Office of the Prosecutor General in Ukraine indicted Burisma owner Nikolai Zlochevsky. The indictment was damning and revealed Hunter Biden’s income under his contract with Burisma is a “link that reveals how money is siphoned [from Ukraine].”

Via Tass.com:

The Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General has drawn up an indictment against the owner of the Burisma Holdings energy company, ex-Ecology Minister Nikolai Zlochevsky, that contains information that the son of former US Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter, as a Burisma board member along with his partners received $16.5 million for their services, Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada MP from the ruling Servant of the People party Alexander Dubinsky told a press conference on Wednesday, citing the investigation’s materials. According to him, the money came from duplicitous criminal activity.

According to the politician, “the son of Vice-President Joe Biden was receiving payment for his services, with money raised through criminal means and money laundering.” He also clarified that “Biden received money that did not come from the company’s successful operation but rather from money stolen from citizens.”

Dubinsky stressed that the information on Hunter Biden’s income under his contract with Burisma is a “link that reveals how money is siphoned [from Ukraine].“