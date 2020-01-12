In an era of Big Tech censorship, Big Pharma intoxication and Big Government surveillance, Soleimani's death is a "win" for no one… especially not Americans

To those who are celebrating the death of Qasem Soleimani, I ask this simple question: How does his death make you better off in America?

The First Amendment in America is just as dead as Soleimani, and no one in government — not even Trump — is lifting a finger to defend and restore online free speech. Instead, we all remain enslaved subjects under a fanatical left-wing techno-cult that’s far more insane than Soleimani’s followers ever could have imagined. Yes, Soleimani’s body was shredded by advanced missile technology, but the free speech that once existed in America is no less eviscerated under the malicious censorship war being waged by Google, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Soleimani may be dead, but censorship is alive and well in America, and no one in any position of power is fighting against it.

https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-01-06-big-tech-censorship-big-pharma-intoxication-soleimani-death-america.html

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report