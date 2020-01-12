in Links, Latest

In an era of Big Tech censorship, Big Pharma intoxication and Big Government surveillance, Soleimani's death is a "win" for no one… especially not Americans

Visit Direct Link

To those who are celebrating the death of Qasem Soleimani, I ask this simple question: How does his death make you better off in America?

The First Amendment in America is just as dead as Soleimani, and no one in government — not even Trump — is lifting a finger to defend and restore online free speech. Instead, we all remain enslaved subjects under a fanatical left-wing techno-cult that’s far more insane than Soleimani’s followers ever could have imagined. Yes, Soleimani’s body was shredded by advanced missile technology, but the free speech that once existed in America is no less eviscerated under the malicious censorship war being waged by Google, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Soleimani may be dead, but censorship is alive and well in America, and no one in any position of power is fighting against it.

https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-01-06-big-tech-censorship-big-pharma-intoxication-soleimani-death-america.html

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

censorshipIranGeneral Qassem Soleimanibig tech

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Iran admits to accidentally shooting down UIA 752