Back in 2014, Charles Barkley told James Harden during a Foot Locker commercial obviously inspired by Democrats in the Swamp that “all the greats have short memories.” He didn’t know anything about any of the unfortunate events Harden mentioned, just that all the greats have short memories, and even passed to Scottie Pippen for confirmation. “I sure do,” Pippen assured Harden. “And I’m the greatest Chicago Bull of all time.” “And that’s how it’s done,” Barkley replied.

That’s how it’s done in the Swamp, too. But in politics, it isn’t only “the greats” who suffer this amazing case of mass amnesia.

Iran: What Would Hillary Do?

As tensions rise between the United States and Iran, the delusional Democrats who were “with her” back in 2016 are coming out of the social media woodwork to say, “I told you so.” Trump’s starting a war with Iran – never mind the fact that his aggressive moves against the Middle Eastern nation have all come after attacks by Iran or Iran-backed groups. If a country attacks the United States, what is the president supposed to do, just sit back and let Americans die like Obama and Clinton did in Libya?

But never mind for a moment whether Trump should take action. Let’s focus on the Cult of Clinton and their claims that Madam President would have done better. Short memories: All the greats have them. In 2008, back when then-Senator Clinton wanted to be president the first time, she made it clear that, if she won, any Iranian attacks on Israel meant war with the U.S.

To be fair to Mrs. Clinton, she was talking about Iran attacking Israel, not the United States. So, perhaps she wouldn’t have cared as much had the lives lost been American. She certainly didn’t balk as secretary of state when Obama allowed Iranian aggression to go unpunished. And while we’re on the subject of short memories, how about that love for Israel back in ’08?

https://www.libertynation.com/mrs-clinton-and-the-amazing-amnesia-of-delusional-democrats/

