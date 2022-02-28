The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

By Rostislav Ischenko 26.02.2022, 15:27 Exclusive

In Kyiv, anyone (including hardened criminals) was given tens of thousands of barrels of military weapons. Grads, tanks, artillery are placed in the residential sector. The same is happening in other large cities of Ukraine. Nazis who did not escape threaten familiar “quilted jackets”, and some of them are killed.

The worst thing is that they kill anyone who unsuccessfully turns up under the arm. They kill their own, strangers and passers-by, if only there were more corpses lying on the streets and CNN had the necessary picture of “Russian atrocities”.

What is happening is exactly what we have been warning about since 2014 – troops unable to stop the Russian army in the field are occupying large cities to guarantee the civilian casualties that the Americans need.

For the same purpose, weapons are distributed to the Nazis, criminals and city lunatics, who are not able to stop the regular army, but are guaranteed to ensure chaos, robbery and murder of civilians. On the sly, the SBU will fuss and, according to the lists, liquidate those citizens who sympathize with Russia and have not left Ukraine, whom they can reach.

The Americans did not have time to arrange a bloody provocation. Russian paratroopers did not let them blow up Chernobyl or bring down the cascade of the Dnieper hydroelectric power stations. But at their instigation, the agonizing junta organizes a bloody mess in the territories still under its control. All deaths are guaranteed to be blamed on Russia.

Everyone who has been saying for eight years that if you just show a Russian helmet from behind the fence, the resistance will immediately stop and the Nazis will come out to cover Russian tanks with flowers, can study reality. Practice is very far from theory. In 2014, three days before leaving Kyiv for good, I told my wife that a Russian tank could be standing under your window. This will not prevent the fleeing Nazis from killing you and everyone who comes to hand before they run away. The killers always come before the liberators. They simply have time left to clean up all the disloyal and suspicious on the eve of the flight. They will not reach everyone, but whoever they find will be killed.

Against this background, yesterday’s “heroes of the underground”, who tormented the Internet with their lamentations about “Putin who did not come”, “Russia that abandoned the Russians”, etc. suddenly howled. Now they are “incorrectly released”. They thought that Putin had a magic wand that was enough to wave, say “crax, brex, fex” and the Nazis would immediately be blown away by the wind to Galicia, or even further. It’s just that Putin, for some reason (reptilians are banned, the world government has not agreed, etc.) does not want (cannot) free the “real Russians” from fake ones.

It turned out that in the war they shoot not only at Donetsk. Wow, what an unpleasant surprise. When in 1943 the Red Army returned to Kyiv, which had been abandoned two years earlier, before my grandmother, who survived the occupation, met on Zhdanov (now Sagaidachny) street the first soldiers of the Red Army (whom she identified as her own, since they did not kill, but my three-year-old mother, a piece sugar was given), aviation and artillery of the same Red Army, for several weeks, smashed the city into rubble in order to save the lives of the soldiers during the assault.

In general, the Kyiv junta, working according to the well-known, repeatedly tested (from Vietnam to Syria and Libya) manuals of its American masters, is trying to leave mountains of corpses and destroyed, uninhabitable cities as a legacy to Russia in order to accuse Russia of war crimes and organization of a humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine.

The Americans will succeed. It cannot fail. Weapons handed out to scumbags. The same scumbags remained in the power that did not escape, drowning out the fear of the inevitable future of drugs and alcohol. Who smarter ran away long ago, so as not to hang. What continues to be called and considered the power of Ukraine has not controlled most of the territory for a long time. The police and justice are a thing of the past. The real power is a man (rather subhuman) with a gun. Its power extends to the range of a direct shot from an existing weapon. Whoever has less brains and fear of the inevitable return of Russia, that is the power.

Unfortunately, neither to cancel the corpses of innocent civilians, nor to convince the “offended” by the “wrong release” of the “Russians” and “pro-Russians” (for those who cannot read, I will separately note that not all Russians in Ukraine, but specifically those “Russians” who regularly takes offense at Russia for something) we cannot. These are the inevitable companions and consequences of war.

It is not we who place “grads” in residential areas, but we will have to pick them out from there. And there will definitely be civilian casualties. Including from fragments of our, albeit super-high-precision weapons. This is war. So it was, so it is, and so it will be. Collateral losses can be minimized, but they cannot be eliminated. From the hands of the thugs armed at last with the junta, they will still die several orders of magnitude more than from friendly fire.

In order to minimize the losses of the civilian population of Ukraine and the destruction of public utilities and transport infrastructure, it is necessary to end the junta as quickly as possible. And in order not to incur unjustified losses at the same time (try to smoke out the armed ones without the use of at least artillery: a hysterical woman, a heroic teenager or a frostbitten criminal who took positions in a residential area, and there are already tens of thousands of them), it is necessary without pity to level the nodes of resistance with the ground. This is exactly the case when the more we kill, the more we save.

Every extra day of the agony of the Ukrainian junta is an extra death of worthy and decent people who could become the basis of a new local (no longer “Ukrainian”, but Russian) society. These are unnecessary destruction of infrastructure and unnecessary deaths of Russian soldiers. At the same time, even if we paint all the tanks pink and deal exclusively with the distribution of ice cream and sweets, the American and European press will still accuse us of all mortal sins. Moreover, the longer they retain control over major cities, the more opportunities and chances they have to organize a major provocation.

I have always been a supporter of peaceful solutions. War is the last and far from the best means of achieving political goals. Since the Russian leadership decided on a war (and having a far from zero chance of growing into a pan-European and even world war), it means that other means of influencing “friends and partners” have been completely exhausted.

(To be continued in Part 2)

