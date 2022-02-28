“If you meet him, kill him!” Part 2 (translated from Russian)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Part 2

By Rostislav Ischenko 26.02.2022, 15:27 Exclusive

But if the war has begun, it must be waged as efficiently as possible in order to end quickly and with the least losses. You can not show humanity in relation to the scum and marauders at the expense of normal people. You cannot sacrifice the lives of your own soldiers for the sake of saving the lives of war criminals (albeit for the sake of trying the latter). Ultimately, no one suffers today because Hitler shot himself in a bunker rather than being publicly hanged.

Peaceful diplomacy and war have different tools. They (instruments) dictate the course of action. Humanism and compromise are good at the negotiating table. On the battlefield, the one who kills earlier and more wins. Pity in war is fatal. While you are sorry, they destroy you, your loved ones or your comrades. To end the war faster and with minimal losses, it must be waged more efficiently. You need to feel sorry for yourself, not the enemy, then the associated losses will be less.

Even the moral impact (calls to surrender or desert) will be stronger if the obvious alternative is death now. Even armed criminals and Nazi scumbags will think a hundred times whether it’s worth it to go wild if it is officially announced that the only punishment for those who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity will be the death penalty, and any officer of the Russian army whose unit operates will be the prosecutor and lawyer in one person in a specific locality. Moreover, due to the busyness of the command staff of the army with other matters, the entire process (from the investigation, to the appeal and enforcement of the sentence) cannot take more than an hour. And finally, the absence of a uniform on the accused only exacerbates his guilt: the soldier obeys the order and may not be aware of his crime,

The enemy, preparing and already implementing provocations, wants to horrify the world with crimes attributed to us. It cannot be completely avoided. The war began because provocations were inevitable, and a quick victory reduced their scope and effect. It is possible to minimize the damage caused by provocations by terrifying not so much even the organizers (who expect to flee across the ocean) as the performers. A simple criminal with a machine gun or a petty Nazi has nowhere to run. Given a choice between captivity, with hot tea and a dry bed, or inevitable death, the majority will choose captivity, while the most savvy will throw away their weapons and pretend that they were just passing by: no crime, no punishment.

To kill one scoundrel is to save dozens and hundreds of lives.

Therefore: “How many times will you see him, Kill him so many times!”

