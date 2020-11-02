If The Deep State Wants Biden To Win, He Will, Wtf?!?

Submitted by Lauren Smith…

Even without a crystal ball, it’s predicted that presidential candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden will win the 2020 United States presidential election. However, this forecast is not based on record voter turnout or the magnitude of bad press generated by every corporate-controlled news media organization other than Fox against President Donald Trump or any personal bias, but simply because Biden will win if the Deep State wants it. The obvious rift between the Deep State and President Donald Trump, as evidenced by the preposterous and debunked Russiagate scandal, is contrasted by Biden and the CIA’s declared love fest.

While Trump’s done the ruling elite’s bidding at the expense of everyone else with his domestic tax cuts for the wealthy, the evisceration of the Environmental Protection Agency’s oversight function as well as international isolationist policies evidenced by his withdrawal from peace, trade, nuclear and environmental agreements/accords and increases in unlawful unilateral economic sanctions, extrajudicial killings, lawfare, and piracy, this is still not enough “goodwill” for the greedy Deep State. They want it all!

Additionally, Trump’s severe narcissistic personality disorder mistakenly allows him to believe he is in charge and not the unelected actors behind the scenes. This and being undeniably a loose cannon costs Trump dearly. Surely, Biden would have already invaded Venezuela, and North Korea as the Obama/Biden war crime legacy is substantial. The former duo were drone kings with a litany of extrajudicial killings in the Middle East as well as war criminals against the people of Libya, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Pakistan, Honduras and numerous countries with the expansion of Africom under their watch.

Bush Republicans for Biden

So, when Bush Republicans line up for Biden, and Biden speaks glowingly about the faded glory of our Intelligence Community/Cartel (IC) and his wish to be chummy again with them, you know he’s going to win. By the way, the US military and IC are doing swimmingly. Note that the Military and Intelligence Community’s 2019 budgets were $686.1 billion and $81.7 billion respectively. For comparison, in the same period, the military budget for China and Russia was $177.6 billion and $46.4 billion respectively.

Of course, Bush republicans behind Biden remain the Deep State’s cheerleaders. The Bush family and the CIA have long-standing familial ties dating back to Samuel P. Bush, Dulles, and the Rockefeller banking & fossil fuel cartel amongst others. Further, Afghanistan and Iraq have long been on the CIA’s shortlist for conquest and the Bush/Cheney ticket was an unfettered way to accomplish its expansionist goals.

“President Dwight D. Eisenhower was under no allusion about the ominous changes being brought about by men like Prescott Bush, Averell Harriman, the Dulles brothers, and many others. During his Farewell Address to the Nation on January 17, 1961, Eisenhower tried to warn the American people saying: “We have been compelled to create a permanent armaments industry of vast proportions. We must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted”.

As summarized by Philip Agee in Inside the Company: CIA Diary “the CIA’s main goal is to guarantee a favorable foreign investment climate for U.S Industry.” Thus, the CIA’s mission intrinsically remains at odds with that of the general tax-paying public.

Voting

Our voting system won’t save us. It’s a sham and been historically rigged against the impoverished, women, and people of color, but this fact was never more apparent to everyone than in Bush v Gore. So, let’s look back in history before we look ahead to this upcoming election. Remember Bush was selected as president by the Supreme Court, not us.

Prior to the 2000 election, Bev Harris exposed issues with black box voting that involved no paper trail, easy hacking, and tampering. Pundits reported unusual divergence from exit polls, and it all came to a crescendo with claims by the CEO of Diebold (the manufacturer of voting machines) that he was “committed to helping Ohio deliver its electoral votes to the president next year”. Simultaneously, voter disfranchisement methods were documented by Greg Palast and others via the gerrymandering of voting districts; reduced polling locations; too few voting machines and failure to replace broken ones in black/brown and low-income communities; as well as the use of flawed voter/felon “scrub” lists; ominous changes in voter ID requirements; fake ballots; missing ballots; poorly constructed and/or confusing hard to read instructions on ballots; voter intimidation; and understaffed polling sites, etc. Yet, here we stand in 2020 and nothing has changed substantially for the better.

While Bush v Gore resulted in massive protests, they were suppressed by the media until newfound patriotic rhetoric involving the attack of the World Trade Center could be released – which many on all sides of the political spectrum continue to believe was a false flag operation. Additionally, 911 allowed for the overnight passage of the extraordinarily oppressive and unconstitutional Patriot Act – an act Biden proudly takes credit for drafting.

The military-industrial complex and Deep State always need an enemy to expend munitions on, and new countries’ wealth to plunder. The captive news and entertainment media readily assist them in their efforts. We’ve gone from fearing “Islamic terrorists” to hating Russians for “election meddling” to now despising the Chinese for besting our economy in GDP and prevailing over Covid-19.

Color Revolutions

The ruling elite and Deep State love color revolutions and proudly conduct them in countries that object to US corporate plunder by using Gene Sharp and the Albert Einstein Institution methodology of “non-violent” revolution through captive human rights organizations’ fake reports, and through USAID and NGOs like National Endowment for Democracy (NED) to fund and foment dissent. Additionally, social & news media, video games, Hollywood productions, and false flag operations are used to goad targets into unproductive action. So, why wouldn’t the Deep State use this well-oiled machine here at home against us?

Color revolutions are best understood like a robbery scam, where one assailant squirts catsup on your shirt to distract you while their accomplice stealthily picks your pocket.

Civil War

Thus, civil wars to defend Trump or Biden will only usher in more social control/surveillance measures to “restore order” and sadly the news media and operatives under the Deep State’s control will encourage our contrived fight until we beg them to help us by taking away any remaining constitutional rights we have left. Without surprise, Palentir, the Deep State’s favorite Minority Report styled predictive surveillance software, is now publicly traded.

The legislation against our right to protest and assemble is already written and will certainly be justified as emergency measures. A civil war over two corporate candidates will only add protestors, renamed “domestic terrorists”, to our private prison population – which is the highest per capita in the world. So, let’s not be the CIA’s tool. Instead, let’s hold back on civil war and collectively strike for an honest & representative electoral system; the end of regime change wars/unilateral economic sanctions; freedom from the prison-industrial complex/police & surveillance state; the protection of economic, human, and civil rights; and the abolition of the Federal Reserve finance capital cartel system. While we are at it, let’s especially watch our politicians’ invasive proposed bills/acts closely that use fear to turn us into their snitches.

Conclusion

Either way, this is a corporate election and we the people ultimately lose. Third parties remain our only real choice in this election and both the Republican and Democratic corporate parties are united in their efforts to destroy them. So, resist the temptation to see the world in CIA contrived dichotomies such as black/white, women/men, left/right, Trump/Biden, etc. and instead focus on the puppeteers that are stealing our wealth and constitutional rights while we are distracted watching this catsup squirt car crash of an election. Vote Libertarian, Green, Socialist, or whatever to keep our true alternatives alive.

Power to the people

Lauren Smith is an independent journalist and member of the Green Party and Sanctions Kill.com. Her work has been published by American Patriots, Aim4truth, Alliance for Global Justice, Black Agenda Report, Blacklisted News, Common Dreams, Counterpunch, The Duran, Ecoterra, Global Research, CA, Internationalist.360, Monthly Review, Survivalnews1, State of the Nation, and Telesur amongst others. She holds a BA in Politics, Economics, and Society from SUNY at Old Westbury and an MPA in International Development Administration from New York University. Her historical fiction novel based on Nicaragua’s 1979 revolution is due out in 2021.

