ICJ delivers ruling in favour of South Africa

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The US government is incapable of going to 1srae! to tell them what to do, because they are trained to kiss Jewish ass no matter what happens, which is why Biden gave 1srae! a “blank check” in the first place.
Sadly, the expansion/escalation if the war in Gaza may be that what is necessary. Just as the Nazis were destroyed for their unspeakable behavior, the West is doing now (at the very least supporting it) and should face similar consequences. I just pray that it doesn’t go beyond a serious punch in the face for NATO and lead to the destruction of everything.
I’m appalled by this discussion. What it conveniently leaves out is utterly mind numbing: Hamas committed a heinous act of murderous genocide on Israelis on October 7. This horror was intended to provoke an extreme reaction from Israel… and now Israel is the bad guy? No condemnation or consideration for Hama’s bloodthirsty opening Salvo? Not to mention their genocidal Charter. South Africa’s case is weak and based on outrageous rhetoric by Israeli politicians. Really? South Africa has no standing in this case. It is not under threat of extermination like Israel. Why doesn’t anybody see the wisdom in at least… Read more »
What happened on Oct 7 did not occur in a vacuum, as Sergei Lavrov and other prominent diplomats have pointed out. How about promises made decades ago on formal documents that in exchange for making certain areas of Palestine a homeland for the Jews, the Palestinians would have their own sovereign homeland and that no harm would come to any Arabs. The unfulfilled agreements are the source of all of the problems. After these agreements were reached, Israel never stopped settling areas that were agreed to be Palestinian, the Palestinians were murdered and violently driven from their homes and farms,… Read more »
Israel may well end up showing the world that they do not feel they need to follow international law, which is for us sub-humans to live by.
Neocons are a menace to mankind.
Feel better soon, Alexander!
Superb discussion — thank you.
Good news for Palestine bad news for rest of us. Jews decided to go back to diaspora.