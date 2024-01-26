ICJ. Trudeau, Tucker is Putin apologist. Biden warns Texas. IL-76 cui bono? Hillary, Barbie Kenough

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The Israeli genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza is indisputable, as the horrors are been streamed online, in the worlds first livestreamed Genocide.
Nonetheless, the ‘International Court of Justice’ made a Kafkaesque ruling, that ‘Israel must take all measures to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza’, while Israel is manifestly carrying out a Genocide of all the Palestinians in Gaza.
Unbelievably, The International Court of Justice did not even order Israel to cease its military operation against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Shame on the dishonourable United Nations, so called ‘International Court of Justice!