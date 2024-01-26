in Latest, Video

ICJ. Trudeau, Tucker is Putin apologist. Biden warns Texas. IL-76 cui bono? Hillary, Barbie Kenough

13 Views 8 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

8 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Crass
Crass
January 26, 2024

The Israeli genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza is indisputable, as the horrors are been streamed online, in the worlds first livestreamed Genocide.

Nonetheless, the ‘International Court of Justice’ made a Kafkaesque ruling, that ‘Israel must take all measures to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza’, while Israel is manifestly carrying out a Genocide of all the Palestinians in Gaza.

Unbelievably, The International Court of Justice did not even order Israel to cease its military operation against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.  

Shame on the dishonourable United Nations, so called ‘International Court of Justice!

Last edited 25 minutes ago by Crass
2
Reply

Retired Intel Officials Warn Biden that Ukraine Will Lose Its War Unless U.S. Invades Russia