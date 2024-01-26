in Latest, Video

ICJ Rules Against Israel; Shock Decision; West Stunned; US Crisis: Texas Defies Biden, Prospect of US Funds For Ukraine Fade

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.



Alexander Mercouris

Jdog
Jdog
January 26, 2024

Wouldn’t it be great to see Joe Biden and Blinken doing the perp walk with wearing handcuffs and heading to prison for supporting genocide and crimes against humanity. It would almost give me some faith in mankind….

Smoking Eagle
Smoking Eagle
Reply to  Jdog
January 27, 2024

The “perp walk”? Do you mean the Green Mile?

Jdog
Jdog
January 26, 2024

If Biden sends Federal troops to Texas, expect a shooting war to result. This could start a Civil War in which the Federal Government will lose. 1000 armed citizens can take any military base in this country…

Smoking Eagle
Smoking Eagle
Reply to  Jdog
January 27, 2024

Maybe Texas should tear up its 1845 annexation papers that made it the 28th state and rejoin Mexico, of which it formed a part until 1836. 🙂

ICJ delivers ruling in favour of South Africa

The Reasonings by the 2 Dissenting Judges on the ICJ’s Genocide Case by South Africa against Israel