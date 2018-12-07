Connect with us

"I Know Where All The Bodies Are Buried": Clinton Foundation CFO Spills Beans To Investigators

Kessel told MDA “There is no controlling Bill Clinton. He does whatever he wants and runs up incredible expenses with foundation funds,” according to MDA’s account of the interview.

52 mins ago

Via Zerohedge

The CFO of the Clinton Foundation, thinking he was “meeting an old professional acquaintance,” admitted to investigators that the charity had widespread problems with governance, accounting and conflicts of interest, and that Bill Clinton has been commingling business and personal expenses for a long time, reports The Hill‘s John Solomon.

Clinton Foundation CFO Andrew Kessel made the admissions to investigators from MDA Analytics LLC – a firm run by “accomplished ex-federal criminal investigators,” who have been probing the Clinton Foundation for some time.

Kessel told MDA “There is no controlling Bill Clinton. He does whatever he wants and runs up incredible expenses with foundation funds, according to MDA’s account of the interview. “Bill Clinton mixes and matches his personal business with that of the foundation. Many people within the foundation have tried to caution him about this but he does not listen, and there really is no talking to him.”

MDA compiled Kessel’s statements, as well as over 6,000 pages of evidence from a whistleblower they had been working with separately, and which they filed secretly over a year ago with the FBI and IRS. MDA has alleged that the Clinton Foundation engaged in illegal activities, and may owe millions in unpaid taxes and penalties.

In addition to the IRS, the firm’s partners have had contact with prosecutors in the main Justice Department in Washington and FBI agents in Little Rock, Ark. And last week, a federal prosecutor suddenly asked for documents from their private investigation.

The memo also claims Kessel confirmed to the private investigators that private lawyers reviewed the foundation’s practices — once in 2008 and the other in 2011 — and each found widespread problems with governance, accounting and conflicts of interest.

“I have addressed it before and, let me tell you, I know where all the bodies are buried in this place,” the memo alleges Kessel said.

The 48-page submission, dated Aug. 11, 2017, supports its claims with 95 exhibits, including internal legal reviews that the foundation conducted on itself in 2008 and 2011. –The Hill

“There is probable cause that the Clinton Foundation has run afoul of IRS rules regarding tax-exempt charitable organizations and has acted inconsistently with its stated purpose,” MDA alleged in its memo, adding “The Foundation should be investigated for all of the above-mentioned improprieties. The tax rules, codes, statutes and the rule of law should and must be applied in this case.”

Foundation officials confirmed that Kessel met with MDA investigators, but said that he “strongly denies that he said or suggested hat the Clinton Foundation or President Clinton engaged in inappropriate or illegal activities.”

“Mr. Kessel believed he was meeting an old professional acquaintance who was looking for business from the Foundation,” the foundation added in a statement.

MDA was specifically created to investigate 501c3 charities, and researched the Clinton Foundation at its own expense in the hope that the whistleblower submission they compiled might result in a government reward if the IRS was able to corroborate wrongdoing and recover tax dollars.

The IRS sent multiple letters in 2017 and 2018 to MDA Analytics, confirming it had received the submission and it was “still open and under active investigation.” But, shortly before last month’s election, the agency sent a preliminary denial letter indicating it did not pursue the allegations for reasons that ranged from a lack of resources to possible expiration of the statute of limitations on some allegations.

I asked a half-dozen former federal investigators to review the submission and key evidence; all said the firm’s analysis of tax-exempt compliance issues would not be that useful to federal agencies that have their own legal experts for that. But they stressed the evidence of potential criminality was strong and warranted opening an FBI or IRS probe. –The Hill

According to retired FBI supervisory agent Jeffrey Danik, MDA’s work is “a very good roadmap for investigation, adding “When you have the organization’s own lawyers using words like ‘quid pro quo,’ ‘conflicts of interest’ and ‘whistleblower protections,’ you have enough to get permission to start interviewing and asking questions.”

While some of the documents MDA submitted were marked as attorney-client privileged, Danik doesn’t think that should be an issue for federal investigators – given that since special counsel Robert Mueller “got the OK to investigate Michael Cohen and his attorney-client communications with President Trump, I imagine that hurdle could be overcome under the crime-fraud exception.”

Meanwhile, next week a GOP Congressional subcommittee led by Rep. Mark Meadows (NC) will review the work of John Huber – the US attorney designated a year ago by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate “all things Clinton.” The hearing will establish how much money and resources Huber has dedicated, and whether we can expect to see any recommendations regarding Hillary Clinton’s transfer of classified information from her insecure private server, along with the foundation’s activities.

To that end, a prosecutor working under Huber called MDA analytics last week and requested copies of their Clinton Foundation evidence, according to Solomon.

A prosecutor working for Huber called MDA Analytics last week, seeking copies of their evidence, according to sources. The firm told the prosecutor that the FBI has possessed the evidence in its Little Rock office since early 2018, the sources said.

Some evidence that MDA investigators cited is public source, such as internal foundation reviews hacked in 2016 and given to WikiLeaks. Other materials were provided to the investigators by foreign governments that have done business with the charity, or by foundation insiders.

One of the nonpublic documents is an interview memo the MDA Analytics investigators penned after meeting with Kessel in late November 2016 at the Princeton Club in New York City. –The Hill

Kessel’s inadvertent admissions, meanwhile, track closely with comments made in 2008 written by a private lawyer named Kumiki Gibson – who the Clinton Foundation hired to study its governance. Gibson flagged concerns over improper commingling of charitable and private business.

“The work of the Foundation and the President are intertwined in a way that creates confusion at, and undermines the work of, the Foundation at virtually every level,” he wrote, warning that such actions pose “reputational and legal challenges, and with confusion, inefficiencies and waste.”

Specifically, the memo warned the foundation had not created policies and procedures “required by law” and that some of its leaders “appear to have interests that do not always align with those of the Foundation.”

It also raised the possibility of illegal activities, saying the foundation and its managers held an “anti-compliance attitude” and that there were lower-level employees who “begged” for whistleblower protections after witnessing “less than fully compliant behavior or even worse are asked to participate in or condone it.” –The Hill

Meanwhile, a 2011 review by the law firm Simpson Thatcher noted “material weaknesses” found by auditors in 2009 and 2010, such as a lack of board meetings and unsigned board minutes – and also found that some foundation employees “abuse expense privileges,” while others had conflicts of interest.

We look forward to hearing anything further from Solomon and The Hill on whatever Huber has been up to.

Latest

Images of students’ arrests ‘shocking’, France in ‘exceptional violence’ – education minister

Social media users compared the manner the officers were handling the arrestees with execution by firing squad.
RT

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 7, 2018

By

Via RT…

French education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer admitted that the images of students on their knees, while being arrested by baton-wielding officers are “shocking.”

The controversial video from Mantes-la-Jolie released late Thursday has been a hot topic of discussion on social media. Depicting rows of education reform protesters on their knees, hands on heads, with helmeted police officers, it gathered thousands of retweets and angry comments. Many users compared the manner the officers were handling the arrestees with execution by firing squad.

On Friday morning, French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer was asked by France Inter radio to give his opinion on the video.

The image is shocking, there have been shocking images because we are in a climate of exceptional violence.

By “climate of exceptional violence” he was referring to Yellow Vest protests that have been gripping the nation for the third consecutive week. Big rallies are expected this Saturday and authorities are gathering re-enforcements in the face of 89,000 police officers and armored vehicles belonging to Gendarmerie, the country’s military police.

Blanquer called upon those who react to the footage to analyze the situation in this context. “What happened? There are those who don’t attend these high schools, they are more than 20 years old … and they manage to gather students [in these schools],” he said. These very people attacked police officers, who tried to neutralize them and line them up against a wall, he added.

The minister insisted that it was “a miracle” that Mantes-la-Jolie clashes didn’t result in any deaths. Meanwhile, the Yellow Vest rallies that gripped the nation last Saturday turned violent, resulting in the deaths of four people.

Thursday’s clashes resulted in 153 arrests and most of them were students. Similar clashes happened across the whole of France, and as of Friday some 700 high schools across the country were disturbed by protests and 400 of them were closed.

Continue Reading

Latest

Trump nominates ex-TV host Nauert with limited political experience to be next UN envoy

Trump’s pick doesn’t come as a surprise, as the US president said in November that Nauert was being seriously considered for the post.
RT

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 7, 2018

By

Via RT…

US President Donald Trump says he is nominating State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to be US ambassador to the United Nations, filling the spot left vacant by Nikki Haley.

Nauert, 48, is a former Fox News Channel correspondent and anchor. She became the State Department spokeswoman in April 2017, and was named acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs earlier this year.

Haley announced in October that she would be resigning as ambassador to the UN at the end of the year, calling the post the “honor of a lifetime.” Trump said she had informed him ahead of time that she wanted to “take a little time off.”

Haley’s surprise resignation sparked rumors of a possible 2020 presidential bid. However, the former South Carolina governor told Trump in her resignation letter that she would “surely not be a candidate for any office in 2020” and would be supporting the president’s re-election bid.

Trump’s pick doesn’t come as a surprise, as the US president said in November that Nauert was being seriously considered for the post.

Continue Reading

Latest

Saturday is “Act Four”: Yellow Vests face off against 89,000 Macron army (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 32.
Alex Christoforou

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 7, 2018

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at French President Macron’s plan to deploy 8,000 riot police in Paris on Saturday, and 89,000 officers and security forces across France, as the Elysee prepares for “act four” of the Yellow Vest movement’s protests against the globalist, neo-liberal regime of “Jupiter” Macron.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Zerohedge reports that in addition to the closure of the Eiffel Tower on Saturday, several Paris museums have announced that they won’t be open this weekend.

“The demonstrations announced Saturday, December 8 in Paris cannot guarantee the safety of visitors, the Sete has made the decision to close the Eiffel Tower,” announced the Societe de la Tour Eiffel which operates the monument.

Despite Macron’s government delaying a planned fuel hike by six months, the Yellow Vest movement has called on its followers to “stay on our course,” over Facebook and gather for “The Act IV”  on Saturday the 8th, in what will be the fourth week of protests.

Coup attempt?

French intelligence services have reported to the Elysee Palace – the official residence of President Macron, in light of “calls to kill” and “carry arms to attack” government officials, parliamentarians and police, according to Le Figaro. “They are putschists. We are in a coup attempt,” said Le Figaro‘s sources.

On Thursday, Yellow Vest leader Eric Drouet said “Saturday will be the final outcome. Saturday is the Elysee,” adding “we all would like to go to the Elysee.

Le Figaro also reports that Saturday’s demonstrations may involve unprecedented violence, as it may include “a hard core radicalized” element,  from “both the extreme right and extreme left.

Four people have died over the last several weeks of protests across France – including an 80-year-old womanwho died of shock after a police tear-gas canister was launched into her apartment window as she was trying to close it. Over 400 people were arrested in last weekend’s violent protests, while more than 130 were injured.

Macron’s administration has struggled to calm the protesters – initially delaying a planned fuel tax hike by six months, and then floating a tax increase for the wealthy. Thus far, none of it has worked.

Yellow Vest protesters recently told Russian state-owned RT that the government has lost touch with its people, and that they have to “put humane attitude first, and not the money.” Another protester said that they “would prefer to be at work, than to find [themselves] on the streets shouting, hoping for nothing.”

 

 

Continue Reading

