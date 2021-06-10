Hunter, God is ‘fictional’. Shocking, latest laptop content dump
SHOCKING: Hunter Biden Uses Racial Slur And Calls God “Fictional” In Leaked Text Messages
Politics The contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop continue to plague the Biden Administration. New texts and pictures show Hunter using “racial slurs” against black people and black stereotypes as punchlines to his white lawyer, George Mesires. One picture stored on his laptop is a meme of his father Joe hugging Obama, asking to be able to call Obama a ‘n***a’ “just this once.”
Hunter Biden used the n-word multiple times, text messages reveal
Text messages obtained by DailyMail.com reveal Hunter Biden used the n-word multiple times in banter with his lawyer The president’s son, 51, flippantly addressed corporate attorney George Mesires, who is white, by the racial slur, with phrases including ‘true dat n***a’ In a December 2018 conversation, Hunter asked Mesires: ‘How much money do I owe you.
