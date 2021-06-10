Ahead of G7, Biden demands UK get back in EU single market
The Duran: Episode 998
Joe Biden should keep his sneering anti-British, anti-Brexit views to himself
Before insulting the Prime Minister, the president should remember that people in the UK voted to leave the EU and take back control
Joe Biden should keep his sneering anti-British, anti-Brexit views to himself
There is no love lost between Biden’s team, many of whom served in the Obama administration, and Boris Johnson. Some of Biden’s extremely sensitive aides are still unhappy with the former Mayor of London for his sharp criticism of Barack Obama over the removal of the Winston Churchill bust from the Oval Office back in 2009.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Diaper faces are evil.
We brits know very well the establishments desire to keep Britain in the EU which is why they gave us a brexit without much of an exit.
No suprise to see life long globalist puppet Biden spewing the establishment line. He can’t even keep his screw up son under control let alone control the world.
Stick to hair sniffing kids Mr Biden it’s the only thing your good at