Glenn Greenwald debunking CNN fake news about alleged Trump gassing of protesters (video)

In his usual thorough style, esteemed journalist Glenn Greenwald rips CNN’s agenda and journalism to pieces. Greenwald demolishes CNN’s credibility elegantly in his article

Yet Another Media Tale — Trump Tear-Gassed Protesters For a Church Photo Op — Collapses.

No one can claim that Greenwald is a fan of Trump, and several times he has criticized the former US president sharply.

Greenwald starts his article with the following two paragraphs:

For more than a year, it has been consecrated media fact that former President Donald Trump and his White House, on June 1 of last year, directed the U.S. Park Police to use tear gas against peaceful Lafayette Park protesters, all to enable a Trump photo-op in front of St. John’s Church. That this happened was never presented as a possibility or likelihood but as indisputable truth. And it provoked weeks of unmitigated media outrage, presented as one of the most egregious assaults on the democratic order in decades.

This tale was so pervasive in the media landscape that it would be impossible for any one article to compile all the examples. “Peaceful Protesters Tear-Gassed To Clear Way For Trump Church Photo-Op,” read the NPR headline on June 1. The New York Times ran with: “Protesters Dispersed With Tear Gas So Trump Could Pose at Church.” CNN devoted multiple segments to venting indignation while the on-screen graphic declared: “Peaceful Protesters Near White House Tear-Gassed, Shot With Rubber Bullets So Trump Can Have Church Photo Op.”

Below, you can see how Greenwald published a segment from CNN to show how fake their narrative is. Duraners, even if you do not like the lies of CNN, please give this video a thumbs up because this is actually Greenwald debunking CNN.

In previous years, I have also been a writer for The Associated Press, and in my CV I wrote that I was regularly published in newspapers like the New York Times and Washington Post. I have never lied in my reporting, but I have removed this about the NYT and WaPo. Unfortunately, they are now a part of the #fakenews narrative, especially with tweets like this one:

The New York Times on Twitter: “This was the scene outside of the White House on Monday as police used tear gas and flash grenades to clear out peaceful protesters so President Trump could visit the nearby St. John’s Church, where there was a parish house basement fire Sunday night https://t.co/nFrCqYpqZR pic.twitter.com/DVP11iiVIh / Twitter” This was the scene outside of the White House on Monday as police used tear gas and flash grenades to clear out peaceful protesters so President Trump could visit the nearby St. John’s Church, where there was a parish house basement fire Sunday night https://t.co/nFrCqYpqZR pic.twitter.com/DVP11iiVIh

Please share Glenn Greenwald’s original article on social media, subscribe to his email updates, and support his journalism if you are able.

_________________

Kristian Kahrs describes himself as a former NATO aggressor and warmonger in Kosovo, turned into a warrior for peace, democracy, and freedom of speech. Kristian is a Norwegian living in Belgrade, Serbia, and there is more about him on his website ohrabrenje.com, the Serbian word for encouragement, where you can sign up for his newsletter. Also, follow Kristian on Gab, Telegram, and VK.

The Duran on Gab, Telegram, and VK.