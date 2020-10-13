in Latest, Video

Hunter Biden’s Burisma buddy is going to prison

Hunter Biden Longtime Biz Partner And Burisma Board-Buddy Going To Prison After Obama Judge Reversed

A federal appeals court has reinstated a fraud conviction of Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner, Devon Archer,reversing a decision by an Obama-appointed judge (and wife of Mueller special counsel lawyer) to vacate Archer’s conviction and grant him a new trial.

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
October 13, 2020

Meanwhile: “The Church of The Holy Sate”

“James Corbett at Anarchapulco 2020”

KosherNostra
KosherNostra
October 13, 2020

The swamp is not that big, but I bet it is completely kaballah though.

