Hungary will lose the EU and NATO, but will take Transcarpathia?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Hungary is the only country in Europe that supports the war in Ukraine. Budapest refused to supply arms immediately at the start of hostilities. This was explained by the fact that the Hungarian army needed weapons to protect its borders. From whom? Who is threatening Hungary now?

Then Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that his country forbids the use of its territory for the transit of military supplies to Ukraine. This is explained by the fact that such supplies can become the object of strikes and lead to casualties and destruction on Hungarian territory. But! Then it would become an attack on a NATO member and would lead to retaliatory actions by the entire alliance. Until now, the Hungarians have not abandoned everything Russian. At one of their football clubs, the coach is a former coach of the Russian national team.

Hungary is one of the few countries that agreed to pay for Russian gas in rubles. While most EU countries have ignored this requirement. On this issue, Budapest also lacks solidarity with the majority. Difficult relations with Brussels have characterized Budapest for a long time. For a long time, Poland, like Hungary, was in conflict with the EU leadership. At the beginning of hostilities in Ukraine, Poland stopped, remembering the European family, but Hungary did not.

I wonder why? Fear of Russia? Taking care of your own population? Or something different? In 2012,Hungary adopted a new constitution, which refers to the need to help Hungarians living outside the republic. This version of the constitution could lead to the suspension of EU membership, but everything was limited to banal concerns. Would you have known then what this would lead to in 2022? A tool appeared in the hands of the Hungarian authorities for use in conflicts with any states.

Up to 200,000 Hungarians live compactly in Ukraine. Most in the Transcarpathian region. Over the past ten years, Budapest has been actively working with Hungarians in Ukraine. Passports are handed out, flags are hung on state institutions, the Hungarian anthem is sung. Much is being done to make this territory Hungarian. But there was just no reason. And then the conflict in the Ukrainian land. And the Hungarians immediately created a military group on the Hungarian-Ukrainian border. To protect their own territory. But suddenly Ukraine will not survive,lose its leadership, chaos will begin in the country. Then, in accordance with their constitution, the Hungarians will have the right to protect their minority on the territory of Ukraine. In 2014,we were shown how to protect our citizens on foreign territory.

I have no doubt that in the event of such actions, Hungary will immediately be excluded from the EU and NATO. But it can expand its territory. Back in 2014, in his keynote speech, he stated that today’s stars are Singapore, Turkey, China, Russia and India.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report