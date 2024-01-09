Huge March On Washington Against the Israel-U.S. Genocide of Gazans Planned for This Saturday, Jan. 13

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

The American people donate in our taxes annually to Israel’s Government $3.3 billion for Israel to buy U.S.-made weapons and ammunition, and an additional $.5 billion for U.S. military intelligence assistance and other maintenance of Israel’s Government, and so have been supplying to Israel virtually all of the planes and missiles and bombs and bullets and ongoing intelligence assistance that that Government is now using in order to bomb and otherwise destroy the schools and hospitals and refugee camps and the residential neighborhoods in Gaza, so as to exterminate the Gazan people. In addition, Israel’s Government has for over 15 years maintained, and continues, a siege against Gaza to prohibit the residents from leaving, and to keep to a bare minimum the amounts of food and medicine and other essential supplies that sustain human and other animal life there. This combined bombardment and siege is now killing the Gazans both directly via the bombinjg and indirectly now by starving them to death, so that what now is happening in Gaza is the biggest genocide ever since in the 1941-1945 period Hitler’s Germany exterminated Jews not only in Germany but everywhere in the lands that it was conquering during World War II.

Israel’s Government has made clear that if anything will be done to halt its genocide against Gazans, Israel will forcibly expel from Gaza to some foreign land(s) any who have survived, so that what now is a genocide will become instead merelhy an ethnic cleansing of them, to clear that land for Jews to settle there. The U.S. White House has been trying to assist that effort.

America’s President Joe Biden has not only continued to supply to Israel’s Government even more weapons and ammunition and military intelligence assistance in order to continue this genocide, and refused to place any conditions upon Israel’s usage of this equipment and assistance, but has requested from Congress an additional $14 billion donation to that Government for added weapons and ammunition on an emergency basis — above and beyond the usual $3.8 billion in annual U.S. donations to that Government.

The U.S. Government is the only one in the entire world that is participating with Israel in perpetrating this genocide — Israel supplying the troops and America supplying the weapons and ammunition and intelligence-assistance. Furthermore, the U.S. Government supplies at the United Nations the only veto at the Security Council to block proposed measures to condemn and/or limit this genocide, and also supplies sometimes the only vote against proposed Resolutions by the General Assembly against this genocide.

Furthermore, Israel’s Jewish News Service reported on November 27th that Israel’s retired Maj. General Yitzhak Brick in an interview earlier in the week, said that, “All of our missiles, the ammunition, the precision-guided bombs, all the airplanes and bombs, it’s all from the U.S. The minute they turn off the tap, you can’t keep fighting. You have no capability. … Everyone understands that we can’t fight this war without the United States. Period.”

So: U.S. President Joe Biden has refused to place any conditions upon Israel’s Government regarding that Government’s usage of this equipment and intelligence assistance to carry out this genocide, and he and Netanyahu of Israel are therefore joiintly responsible for this genocide.

So, on the morning of January 9th, I received the following emailed announcement:

——

New buses announced: Get your ticket today to the National March for Gaza!

On Saturday, January 13, huge numbers of people will gather from all across the country in Washington, D.C. for the National March for Gaza. People will be traveling from across the country to be part of this historic action, and more bus options are announced daily!

The Biden administration is a full participant in the genocide against the Palestinian people, supplying the bombs and bullets used to murder hundreds every day. We need to raise our voices for a free Palestine!

The ANSWER Coalition is the National Partner for this mass action initiated by the American Muslim Task Force for Palestine. Join us as we demand an immediate ceasefire, an end to all U.S. aid to Israel, and that U.S. and Israeli officials responsible for war crimes be held accountable.

You can contribute to the success of this action by making an urgently-needed donation today to help cover the cost of buses that the ANSWER Coalition is renting to bring young activists to Washington for the march.

—————

