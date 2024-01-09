Polling Around the World: “Does your Government represent you, or not?”

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

This question gets to the heart of whether the Government is a democracy, or is instead a dictatorship. If the majority of people in a country say no to it, then almost by definition, that country is a dictatorship.

America and its colonies (‘allies’) argue against countries that they want to conquer, by saying that the given targeted country is a dictatorship instead of a democracy; but the only country that has been scientifically analyzed to determine whether it is a democracy has been the United States, and all of these studies have found it to be a dictatorship; so, America’s pontificating against governments it aims to “regime-change” is nothing else than aggression that is ‘justified’ by lies. Any dictatorship that tries to overthrow another country’s Government is itself the quintessential example of what it claims to detest, and so such a Government should be condemned and rejected by the entire international community, which should declare all contracts with it to be automatically null and void, and the U.N. should declare strict sanctions against such a hypocritical dictatorship.

Although other countries haven’t been analyzed in such depth as to whether they are a democracy or instead a dictatorship, good polls have been done in which the polling asks the same question in a multitude of countries so that the findings in any one of the countries can be compared with the findings in a different one of those countries. The wordings of the questions in differnt ones of these international polls aren’t identical, but they all are versions of the question, “Does your Government represent you, or not?” It’s a question which Governments such as America’s would much prefer not to be asked, much less answered.

The present article extracts this information from two such international polls that were done by Gallup International, one in 2018, which was reported in 2019, and the other in 2020, which was reported in 2021. The relevant questions in each will be stated, and the rank-orderings will be shown here, though the polling organization avoided offending any Government and therefore buried instead of stated the rankings. I present it though they had hid it.

I also present some unrelated informations that I consider to be of interest from the poll-findings, such as the extent to which the publics within the various nations believe that by the year 2030, each of the three nations China, USA and Russia, will be a “Superpower” nation. To the extent that the public within a given nation view each of those nations as being likely to be a “Superpower” in 2030, that nation’s Government might be more inclined than otherwise to seek favorable relations with it. I am including that information here because, to my knowledge, it has never been extracted — much less highlighted — before.

“42nd Annual Global End of Year Survey: 2018 Opinion Poll in 58 Countries Across the Globe” 2019 report (no polling was done in China)

“To what extent are you satisfied with the current government in your country?” Satisfied minus Dissatisfied:

1 Saudi Arabia +91%

2 Ethiopia +71%

3 India +54%

4 Philippines +52%

5 Switzerland +44%

6 Kazakhstan +43%

7 Pakistan +43%

8 Armenia +39%

9 Indonesia +20%

10 Ghana +18%

11 Nigeria +18%

12 Afghanistan +12%

13 Albania +12%

14 Serbia +7%

15 Macedonia +6%

16 Turkey +3%

17 Austria 0

18 Syria -3%

19 Czechia -5%

20 Ecuador -6%

21 Italy -6%

22 Peru -9%

23 Paraguay -11%

24 Poland -11%

25 Russia -12%

26 Korea -12%

27 Colombia -15%

28 Finland -18%

29 Kosovo -18%

30 Germany -20%

31 Hungary -30%

32 Thailand -30%

33 Bulgaria -33%

34 Hong Kong -34%

35 USA -35%

36 Japan -35%

37 Ukraine -37%

38 UK -37%

39 Spain -40%

40 Argentina -41%

41 Moldova -42%

42 Bosnia -42%

43 Iraq -43%

44 Romania -45%

45 France -56%

“‘In general, do you trust your National media?’ Usually, To some extent, Not at all.” Lowest “Not at all” ranks are calculated here, because the lowness of the percentage of respondents who answered “Not at all” would indicate that that nation’s population have not generally found their national media to have asserted things that subsequently turned out to have been false.

The most democratic countries won’t only avoid censoring media but won’t encourage censorship by the media, and to the extent that there is no censorship, a reasonable assumption would be that trust in the media would be high, and that therefore the smaller the percentage who say that they trust “your national media” not at all, the public believe that the “National media” are not being censored. If a person in a different country disagrees with the opinions of the people within the given country about this, then any such person is assuming to know more about the national media within that country than the residents there do; and I cannot think of a rational basis for such an assumption, but I can think of many irrational bases for it. One should always have an open mind to the possibility that one believes something that is, in fact, false. It’s the only way to improve one’s beliefs.

4%: Afghanistan, Indonesia, Philippines

7%: Thailand

8%: Finland, Japan, Vietnam

10%: India

11%: Ghana

12%: Kosovo

13%: Switzerland

15%: Ethiopia

16%: Nigeria, Pakistan, Russia

18%: Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia

19%: Austria, Germany

20%: Macedonia, Paraguay

21%: Czechia

22%: Poland, UK

24%: Armenia, Ecuador

25%: Italy

26%: Argentina, USA

27%: Albania

30%: Bulgaria, Colombia, Romania

31%: Syria

32%: France

34%: Ukraine

36%: Serbia

37%: Moldova, Spain

42%: Hungary, Iraq

47%: Turkey

58%: Bosnia&Herzegovina

Gallup International 2020 polling, 2021 report 45 countries (no China)

pp.104-5: “My country is ruled by the will of the people”: India 83% (#2), Russia 36%, U.S. 46%, EU 44%, Japan 40%, Korea 57%, Iraq 30%, Indonesia 58%, Azerbaijan 84% (#1), Kyrgyzstan 67%, Bosnia 8%, Ukraine 23%, Poland 31%

pp.112-3: “Which of these powers do you think will be a superpower in the world in 2030?”

USA: Global average 56%, Russia 25%, U.S. 65%, Vietnam 92% (#1),Kyrgyzstan 37%, Ukraine 36%, Finland 81% (#2), India 66%, Indonesia 65%

Russia: Global average 43%, Russia 32%, U.S. 32%, Vietnam 57%, Kyrgyzstan 75% (#2), Ukraine 16% (#45), Armenia 76% (#1), Turkey 29%, India 47%, Indonesia 44%

China: Global average 59%, Russia 38%, U.S. 62%, Vietnam 42%, Kyrgyzstan 53%, Ukraine 56%, Kenya 14% (#45), Thailand 78% (#2), India 23%, Indonesia 69%, Korea 70%, Finland 86% (#1)

As I earlier pointed out in a similar article that I did on the Edelman Trust Barometer’s findings, “How Nations’ Citizens Rate Their Own Government”,

Russia is an outlier, off a cliff at the very bottom of trust in every institution except their Government itself, where it is ranked adjoining the U.S. immediately above and Japan immediately below. Perhaps the major thing that explains this anomaly is that, other than perhaps China and India on the list, Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin, has a higher approval-rating from his countrymen than any other nation’s leader does. He is only a part of Russia’s Government, but he is the part that the U.S. and its ‘allies’ have long been obsessed to overthrow and replace; and, yet, his approval-rating from his countrymen is enormously higher than is the approval-rating of any of his enemies, such as Joe Biden, and Rishi Sunak, in their own countries, Putin’s enemies who want to take over his country. Perhaps Russians in Russia are a bit reluctant to score their Government at the very bottom because there is a part of that Government of which they are deeply respectful, and greatly admire; and they know that Russia’s enemies around the world are obsessed to eliminate only that part of their Government.

I have also explained elsewhere why — despite Russians’ remarkably high level of distrust in institutions — the level of trust that Russians have in their nation’s leader since the year 2000 is so extraordinarily high.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

