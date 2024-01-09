Germany protests. WSJ, Poland hiding Nord Stream info. Elenksy, Crimea counter-counteroffensive

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I see the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, has stated that he has purchased 50,000 sets of women’s uniforms, to add to the 60,000 women whom already serve in the Ukrainian military. It is now quite obvious, that the Zionist tyrants who have governed Ukraine since their 2014 Coup d’état, are hell-bent on sacrificing all of the Ukrainian nationalists, against a far superior Russian military force, as they are well aware that the Ukrainian conscripts have zero chance of defeating Russia on the battlefield. The only logical reason I can see for such a sacrifice, is for the creation of… Read more »
Re: “The only logical reason I can see for such a sacrifice”
Plus killing a bunch of Goyim is always amusing and profitable.
You know what the saying is. “Never give a sucker an even break”