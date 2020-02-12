Hubei Reports Another 94 Deaths, Bringing Global Total To 1,112; Another 39 Infected On Cruise Ship

China’s trying to show that the outbreak is waning, even as the number of seriously ill cases continues to climb…

Two inmates at a UK prison are being tested for coronavirus and have been restricted to their cells

13th case diagnosed in San Diego was evacuee rescued from Wuhan, she was briefly accidentally released

Latest numbers bring the global totals for cases and deaths to 44,753 cases and 1,112 deaths.

CNBC’s Eunice Yoon reports on China’s sluggish ‘return to work’

Hong Kong building residents quarantined over fears virus spread via pipes

Cruise ship with 0 nCoV cases refused entry to fourth port, in danger of running out of food

Beijing fires top health officials in Hubei, summons others to Beijing for an explanation

Scientists in Hong Kong and the mainland present vastly different takes on virus

2 Japanese men test positive but were accidentally released

President Xi says China will be ‘more prosperous’ after outbreak

Experts suspicious about how Indonesia hasn’t reported any nCoV cases

Xi also reportedly warned top officials that efforts to contain the virus had gone ‘too far’

CDC admits lab “mix up” led to coronavirus patient being briefly released back to quarantine

Another citizen journalist goes missing in China

Hilton warns travel numbers could be impacted for up to a year after Under Armor saw shares plunge on sales warning

Bullard warns virus still major “tail risk” for US economy and markets

Germany confirms 2 more cases bringing total to 14

WSJ publishes harrowing stories showing China’s coronavirus tests aren’t very accurate

Cruise ship quarantined in Japan announces 39 more cases

Update (2000ET): Prepare for the Phase 1 Trade deal to collapse due to “force majeure”: according to White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, China’s agricultural purchases from the first phase of a trade deal may not be as large as the Trump administration had hoped due to the coronavirus.

“It could have an impact on how big, at least in this current year, the purchases are,” O’Brien said at an Atlantic Council event Tuesday in Washington. He also said American doctors are still not being let into China to deal with the outbreak.

