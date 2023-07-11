How & Why News-Media Censorship Soared with Covid-19

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

In June 2019, before covid-19 struck, the British Government’s BBC secretly organized many of the major news-media in the U.S.-and-allied world, into an organization they called the “Trusted News Initiative” (TNI), which they first publicly announced to the world on 7 September 2019, under the headline “New collaboration steps up fight against disinformation: A new industry collaboration to tackle dangerous misinformation was announced by the BBC and partners today.” By the word “industry,” it was referring to U.S.-and-allied, or pro-“Establishment,” news-media. By “the BBC and partners” it was referring to the ones in that group that had already signed onto their secret contract. The phrase “dangerous misinformation” remains undefined but might be referring to whatever truths that the UK’s billionaires and titled “Lords” want the public not to know. In any case, this new organization was to be policing truth by blacklisting ‘disinformation’ sites, instead of by directly dealing with and exposing lies that are being spread in the media. Instead of attacking and discrediting falsehoods, or even the individuals who had stated them, the organization would construct a list of news media and sites that are blacklisted so that only the U.S.-and-allied news media and sites (including all of the mainstream sites) will be linked to, or otherwise promoted, in and by any of the participating media. This is comparable to Hitler’s policy of attacking an individual on account of his-or-her ethnicity, instead of on account of that individual’s having done anything that broke some ‘race’-neutral law: this methodology (banning an entire class as ‘disinformation’, instead of banning specific statements by specific individuals as being “fake news” or “false”) blanketly destroys all members of a particular class (all reporters and articles on that banned-from-mentioning news-medium), instead of even so much as identifying any actually law-breaking individual and any illegal statement or other action by that person. Instead of censoring-out falsehoods, this organization censors-out sites that publish truths which the Establishment want not to be published. Then, only ‘disinformation’ sites would be publishing such truths — even if many of the ordinary falsehoods might be mixed-in there as well (such as often happens). But, at least none of the large-audience media would then be publishing truths that the Establishment calls ‘disinformation’ in order to control the public’s mind and thus the public’s votes (for Establishment-approved candidates, and against Establishment-disapproved candidates). It’s a way of manipulating elections in a ‘democracy’.

Then, on 27 March 2020 (shortly after covid-19 struck), they headlined “Trusted News Initiative announces plans to tackle harmful Coronavirus disinformation: An industry collaboration of major news and tech organisations will work together to rapidly identify and stop the spread of harmful Coronavirus disinformation.” By that time, this new organization had 14 members (three more than at the start), which were: BBC, Facebook, Google/YouTube, Twitter, Microsoft, AFP, Reuters, European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Hindu, CBC/Radio-Canada, First Draft, and Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. Conspicuously absent were such major mainstream news-reporting organizations as Washington Post, New York Times, and big cable and broadcast news operations such as NBC, PBS, and NPR, though those are just as exclusionary as the TNI firms are. Perhaps each of them decided to create its own censorship operation to protect the ruling class, not rely on TNI to do it for them.

One of the TNI member-countries is Canada, and the Canadian Government’s highest-integrity news-reporters quit the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) network because they could not tolerate being part of what to them now clearly was and is a propaganda-operation instead of a journalistic one.

This fake method of identifying “fake news” was not invented by the TNI but instead was simply adopted by them from an organization of U.S.-and-allied ‘news’ organizations that had been set up in 1965 as a tool against the Soviet Union: the International Press Telecommunications Council (IPTC). The TNI is a member or the IPTC. Both use essentially the same bogus standards for enforcing ’truth’ — banning entire classes instead of individual incidents. The controlling rulers use this method in order to marginalize — keep to an acceptable minimum — the public exposure of truths that the rulers want majorities of the public not to know. In the common phrase “manufacture of consent,” this is the way in which that is done. It is done by lying about what the actual criteria and purpose for censorship is. In one of my earlier reports, 30 December 2022, titled “Censorship Prohibits Spreading Truths and Demands Spreading Lies”, I documented how that system works, on the basis of my own personal experiences of it. (That was based on one of the truth-suppression operation’s key enforcers, which calls itself “NewsGuard” and which pretends to be concerned about advancing truth, instead of about enforcing propaganda to suppress truth.)

This is media-control on behalf of a hidden or “Deep” State (the billionaires who control mega-corporations and also control the Government), which doesn’t actually police truth (which is impossible anyway to do, and is therefore a concept that only idiots can accept — but that’s the basis on which its agents peddle their operation to the public) but instead enforces lies. Careers of truth-tellers, not only in the media but in politics, can get crushed by it. Here’s a prominent example of it in practical politics: A recent, July 6th, video interview of the Democratic Party Presidential candidate RFK Jr., who is running against Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic Presidential nomination, shows the scientist Lex Fridman in an extensive discussion with him that’s headlined “Robert F. Kennedy Jr: CIA, Power, Corruption, War, Freedom, and Meaning | Lex Fridman Podcast”. As I write this, that interview was 24 hours ago, and yet it already has 1.4 million views and 14,140 comments; so, it’s already comparable to what used to be a CBS News “60 Minutes”-size media-impact, and it therefore might have a very significant effect in determining whom the Democratic Party’s Presidential nominee will be. RFK Jr. speaks there — on that very NON-mainstream news-medium, Fridman’s YouTube channel — both of his extensive personal experiences with, and of the history of, the U.S.-and-allied censorship-operation. He places all of that into the appropriate historical context. It’s a discussion between two extremely gifted scientists, who, very clearly, understand each other’s viewpoints extraordinarily well. RFK Jr. discusses the TNI at some length there.

