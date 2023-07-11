The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden to CNN, USA is running out of ammo
The Duran: Episode 1642
The United States was a military superpower in the 20th century, but their military superpower status ended in the early 21st century, which is plain for all to see, as they rely on military equipment designed in the 1970s and 80s!