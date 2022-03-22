in Latest, Video

How to Avoid WWIII – Anton Chaitkin. An appeal and a challenge to the American people

For more information: https://WhoWeAreBook.com

On March 1, 2022, Edward Lozansky, president of the American University in Moscow, and President of the World Russia Forum in Washington, DC, hosted a seminar on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Anton Chaitkin, author of “Who We Are, America’s Fight for Universal Progress,” gave a presentation as part of the forum that was an appeal to the American People and a challenge to peace activists to change the dynamic that led to this disastrous war.

 

