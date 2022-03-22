How to Avoid WWIII – Anton Chaitkin. An appeal and a challenge to the American people

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
On March 1, 2022, Edward Lozansky, president of the American University in Moscow, and President of the World Russia Forum in Washington, DC, hosted a seminar on the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Anton Chaitkin, author of “Who We Are, America’s Fight for Universal Progress,” gave a presentation as part of the forum that was an appeal to the American People and a challenge to peace activists to change the dynamic that led to this disastrous war.
