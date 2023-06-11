How The Guardian Newspaper Became A Pro-War Garbage Rag. (Western media lies, co option by deep state and warning for Alexander Mercouris)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

I see Duran often referring to The Guardian as a legitimate source or at least semi legitimated source of information. I don’t know how anyone can think anything they say is at least semi legitimate. From Western media we can try to filter out some things, some events but we should never take them even for a semi legitimate source of information same goes for all the rest of the Western media. This interview shows and explains why.

Real journalists are people like Gary Webb and Julian Assange, people who are persecuted and have their lives destroyed.

Matt: “One of the things that happened after Snowden is GCHQ which is the biggest intelligence agency in the UK sent its officials into the guardian’s office at King’s Cross in London and those officials with Guardian journalists smashed up the laptops.”

“After the laptops were smashed up, engagement with the Guardian continued to strengthen. So the Guardian was kind of broken a bit and then later it he said: that the United committee said regular dialogues were happening with the ‘Denotice committee’ and Guardian journalists. Then the sort of the grace of this was that the Guardian soon after appointed its Deputy editor the man who had been in the basement with the GCHQ officials two do the ‘Denotice committee’…”

Matt: “…they say the MOD official who’s chair of the notes committee said that Paul Johnson has been quote: instrumental in re-establishing links with the Guardian. Which is explicit black and white showing that the Guardian had been bought in-house, had been co-opted by the security State. You don’t often see it in such an explicit, obvious way but it was all there in black and white…”

Jimmy” “Then they get they put that deputy director on the d-list board, then they get a new editor at the guardian and then the intelligence Community starts giving the Guardian these exclusive news stories. The head of the MI6 which is like their CIA, they never gave an interview before well they’re going to give one exclusive in first newspaper interview given by a serving spy Chief Andrew Parker”

Jimmy: “Why do you think they rolled over so quickly Matt to just destroy their old goddamn computer? They just really didn’t want to even go to jail for five minutes, was that it?”

Matt: “I think that yeah, I think they just got scared. I mean they were being threatened, we didn’t include all of it in the article but I think that the editor was being threatened with extradition to the United States.”

Jimmy: “Now what has actually happened is just the normal evolution of capitalism and so now we’re in the end stage of capitalism. Where it has to employ fascism to keep people in control that’s so it’s all been predicted I didn’t make this stuff.”

Kurt : “You call it a silent coup, I call it a public private partnership.”

Here is another interview again with regards to Britain in which Alexander Mercouris that’s why I called it warning for Alexander. A British citizen Kit Klarenberg who was working for Grayzone was stopped at the border and integrated.

British police detained journalist Kit Klarenberg and interrogated him about the GrayZone. This really happened in the UK and so they did it under the guise of fighting terrorism right. So here notice of detention under schedule three to the counterterrorism and Border Security Act 2019.

Jimmy: “At this point the officers took Klarenberg’s bank cards out of the room, for an extended period. They also seized his camera memory cards and sims demanding he provide PIN codes, so they could open them. What was done with my bank cards I do not know, the same for the SD cards, what they got off these old and barely used cards was unclear. So let me bring in Max, take it from here.

Max: Yeah, this is a digital strip search. Kit had no right to refuse, he could not even refuse to answer the questions. If he refused to answer a single question he would have been arrested. That is what he was told by these counter-terror officers and they did so under this Section 3 of the 2019 border control code.”

It all happens to the person who exposed them, they’re killing the messenger and they’re treating journalists like terrorists it starts with Julian Assange and it flows down to the rest of us

Max: "I wonder if I'll be allowed into the UK ever again. I have other journalist friends who left under advice from lawyers who were told that even though they were British citizens that they were risking everything by staying there simply for expressing their opinions about what was taking place in the Ukraine and the British involvement there."

This is why it's a warning to Alexander Mercouris who I assume is a British citizen and lives in Britain. Just as I am scared about myself I am also scared about him. That’s why we should support people like Assange and Gonzalo Lira. Just like Rogue Scientist said in a video in my post

”So why even make this video, I don’t even agree with many of Gonzalo’s points and predictions? The reason I support him is that he is a freethinker and he speaks his mind. Because he knows it’s the right thing to do. Even though it will have terrible consequences for himself. THAT BRAVERY SHOULD BE SEEN A VIRTUE! If we only allowed one few of the war to be told. We will just create brainwashed golems that will kill their neighbors just because some authority said it’s the right thing to do. For this reason it’s very important for freethinkers to help each other out. Because they will be coming for you and me as well.”

“The public relations industry, which essentially runs the elections, is applying certain principles to undermine democracy which are the same as the principles that apply to undermine markets. The last thing that business wants is markets in the sense of economic theory. Take a course in economics, they tell you a market is based on informed consumers making rational choices. Anyone who’s ever looked at a TV ad knows that’s not true. In fact if we had a market system an ad say for General Motors would be a brief statement of the characteristics of the products for next year. That’s not what you see. You see some movie actress or a football hero or somebody driving a car up a mountain or something like that. And that’s true of all advertising. The goal is to undermine markets by creating uninformed consumers who will make irrational choices and the business world spends huge efforts on that. The same is true when the same industry, the PR industry, turns to undermining democracy. It wants to construct elections in which uninformed voters will make irrational choices. It’s pretty reasonable and it’s so evident you can hardly miss it.” – From lecture titled “The State-Corporate Complex:A Threat to Freedom and Survival,” at the University of Toronto, April 7, 2011

“Citizens of the democratic societies should undertake a course of intellectual self defense to protect themselves from manipulation and control, and to lay the basis for meaningful democracy.”- From Necessary Illusions: Thought Control in Democratic Societies

“Inventing Reality: The Politics of News Media” by Michael Parenti was written 2 years before “Manufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media” by Edward S. Herman, Noam Chomsky

