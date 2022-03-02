How Fox ‘News’ insulted a guest who told the truth about Russia & Ukraine

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

Here is the clip, on the 28 February 2022 Trey Gowdy Sunday Night show:

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6299099588001#sp=show-clips

The first four minutes are the guest, Col. Douglas Macgregor, explaining that America-NATO’s intention to place missiles on Ukraine’s border with Russia just five minutes flight-time away from nuking Moscow, is like the Cuban Missile Crisis in reverse (an enormous danger of producing a WW III); and that Putin is certainly rational to act now so as to prevent that possibility (which ever since February 2014 has been an ever-increasing likelihood to happen); and then the neocon Jennifer Griffin came on and pretended to ‘fact-check’ him by saying that Putin is simply a lying power-crazed dictator who mustn’t be ‘appeased’. Other U.S. ‘news’-media (all of which are likewise neocon or pro-U.S.-empire) bannered about that, hostilely against the anti-neocon guest, such headlines as “Jennifer Griffin Corrects MacGregor’s Praise of Putin on Fox,” “Fox News guest: Let Putin take Ukraine without any sanctions or aide for Ukrainians,” and, “Once Again, Fox Pentagon Correspondent Has To Fact Check” — though that ‘Fact Check” was actually ad-hominem lies, against the courageously truth-speaking guest and against Putin. The ‘Fact Check’ was the lies, and they were lies against the truth that Colonel Macgregor had just spoken, 100% accurately.

In America, truth-telling about international affairs is an unpardonable sin, sure to be widely condemned in their ‘news’-media (which might as well be owned by firms such as Lockheed Martin).

But the media in UK are just as bad, just as evil: just as distorting, just as neocon — and just as dangerous promulgators of WW III, on the basis of propaganda (half-truths, and lies), which smeared Douglas Macgregor, whom Trump (in one of his few good appointments) had appointed to be the U.S. Ambassador to Germany, but whom the nearly 100% neocon U.S. Senate refused to confirm. (After all, America’s arms-makers practically own the U.S. Congress — and the White House.)

In any authentic dictatorship, truth-telling about international relations can only be an act of tremendous courage.

Here is an autotranslation of the Czech Republic’s warning that anyone who publicly expresses support for Russia against the Barack-Obama-installed (in 2014) Government of Ukraine could be sentenced to three years in prison for doing that:

Information on possible criminal law limits on freedom of expression in relation to the situation in Ukraine

Feb 26, 2022

Brno, February 26, 2022 – The Supreme Public Prosecutor’s Office considers it necessary to inform citizens that the current situation associated with the Russian Federation’s attack on Ukraine may have implications for their freedom of expression.

Freedom of expression is enshrined at the constitutional level in Article 17 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms. Everyone has the right to express their views in any way they see fit. But freedom of speech also has its limits in a democratic state governed by the rule of law.

If someone publicly (including demonstrations, the Internet or social networks) agreed (accepted or supported the Russian Federation’s attacks on Ukraine) or expressed support or praised the leaders of the Russian Federation in this regard, they could also face criminal liability under certain conditions, for the criminal offense of approving a criminal offense pursuant to Section 365 of the Criminal Code, or for the criminal offense of denying, questioning, approving and justifying genocide pursuant to Section 405 of the Criminal Code.

The Supreme Public Prosecutor’s Office appeals to all persons not to resort to public speeches in excess of the established constitutional and legal restrictions in these difficult times.

JUDr. Igor Stříž

Attorney General

The document itself can be seen here.

Dictatorship is normal now for not only America and England but all countries that are allied with the U.S. empire — all of America’s vassal-nations.

Censorship cannot legally coexist with democracy. Where censorship enters, democracy dies. In America, censorship is contracted-out to the country’s mega-corporations to apply, so that banned assertions simply are not heard or published. But in countries that are cruder, the Government itself does the censoring, regardless even of what its published Constitution says.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s next book (soon to be published) will be AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change. It’s about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

