The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

China Ridicules US Stance over Ukraine, Says US Far From Being Able To Fight Two Wars, Reluctant to Fight One

News Topic 432

GT Voice: Western sanctions only create more problems for the global economy

GT Voice: Western sanctions only create more problems for the global economy Illustration：Tang Tengfei/GT Click here to stay tuned with our live updates on Ukraine tensions. The situation in Ukraine has not only drawn global attention, but also offered a peek into the invisible “world war” taking place on the financial battlefield, where the US and its allies are relentlessly and recklessly attacking Russia economically.

Forget about two wars, US is reluctant to fight even one

Forget about two wars, US is reluctant to fight even one Compared with WWII, the sun is setting on the US, which is now trying to boost its influence by talking big and launching wars of words. Who is it trying to fool? Who can it intimidate? Forget about two wars, even one theater of war would be too much for the US.

Why Russian operation focuses on Donbass, Black Sea regions – Indian Punchline

Why Russian operation focuses on Donbass, Black Sea regions – Indian Punchline Firebombed German city of Dresden after horrific British- American aerial bombing in the closing phase of World War II A veteran Indian journalist and world class war correspondent, recently wrote with a touch of humour that when BBC’s Lyse Doucet landed in Kiev a week ago, he was reminded of the howling cry of monkeys …

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report