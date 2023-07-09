How America’s Billionaires Rule

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

The U.S. Government only seems to be a competition between the Democratic and Republican Parties but is actually their bipartisan crushing of poor people throughout the world such as in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Ukraine, and many other lands. Only domestically within the United States are America’s billionaires contesting against each other for control over the U.S. Government, and they disagree with one-another about domestic policies. But they are virtually united about foreign policies — and so too are the two political Parties.

There is an excellent video titled “Hillary Clinton Wants To Turn Ukraine Into Afghanistan”, and it shows Hillary Clinton being interviewed by Rachel Maddow on 28 February 2022, soon after Russia had launched its invasion of Ukraine. She was exulting that just as the U.S. (via Pakistan) had brought the jihadists into Afghanistan in order to drain and weaken the Soviet Union which backed a secular Government there, and so the U.S. caused Russia to invade Afghanistan and occupy it for ten years; so, too, America was now doing the same by forcing Russia into invading Ukraine (which Russia then had to do in order to be able to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and U.S. missiles being placed there 300 miles away from The Kremlin) and so to become drained and weakened by war against U.S. Government “freedom fighters” in that land, Here is that passage in the transcript:

Remember, the Russians invaded Afghanistan back in 1980. And although no country went in, they certainly had a lot of countries supplying arms and advice and even some advisers to those who were recruited to fight Russia. It didn`t end well for the Russians. There were other unintended consequences, as we know. But the fact is that a very motivated and then funded and armed insurgency basically drove the Russians out of Afghanistan.

Obviously, the similarities are not ones that you should bank on, because the terrain, the development in urban areas, et cetera, is so different.

But I think that is the model that people are now looking toward. And if there can be sufficient armaments that get in — and they should be able to get in along some of the borders between other nations and Ukraine — and keep the Ukrainian, both their military and their citizen volunteer soldiers supplied, that can continue to stymie Russia.

Now, let`s be clear that Russia has overwhelming military force. But, of course, they did in Afghanistan as well. They also brought a lot of airpower to Syria. It has — it took years to finally defeat Syria, in terms of the insurgencies, the democratic forces, as well as others who battled the Russians, the Syrians and the Iranians.

So, if you`re fighting for your homeland, you`re fighting for your family, you`re fighting for your ideals, that`s far more powerful than sending in these poor young Russian soldiers who didn`t even know where they were going until they crossed the border, and people were screaming at them, and they realized they were in Ukraine.

So, I think we have to watch this carefully. We have to provide sufficient military armaments for the Ukraine military and volunteers. And we have to keep tightening the screws.

She summarized what the Biden Administration’s plan was.

Then a British person, Michael Walker, posted to youtube on 5 March 2022 an analysis of Hillary’s statement, headlining about it “Hilary Clinton Wants To Turn Ukraine Into Afghanistan”, and the youtube comments about that can be seen here. The analysis there, by Walker is superb up to 6:32 when he shows a “Dalia Gebrial” saying (starting at 6:45) “When you organize the world into a series of essentially imperialist blocs who are competing for economic hegemony,” and she pretended that in today’s world there isn’t only one “hegemon” or conquering and ever-expanding empire, and it’s the U.S. Government. Instead, she presented the U.S. Government as being up against other “hegemons” so that all of them are to blame; not ONLY the U.S. empire is evil; presumably she is implying that Russia and China aren’t defending against the U.S. hegemon their own national sovereignty over their own land, but are somehow aggressors just as the U.S. Government is. However, since at least 1990, both Russia and China have been and are ideologically committed against any and all imperialisms. They are united against imperialism itself. Hillary Clinton clearly is the opposite of that: she’s an imperialist fascist like Hitler was, but America’s version is more sophisticated than his was, and is far more successful because it lies more skillfully than Hitler did. For example, when Hillary said “It didn`t end well for the Russians. There were other unintended consequences,”. those were, in fact THE INTENDED CONSEQUENCES. Their having been intended is overwhelmingly documented. For example: Here is Zbigniew Brzezinski, addressing the jihadists in Afghanistan, “Your cause is right and God is on your side!” And then later, he was proud that it had helped conquer the Soviet Union, saying in a January 1998 interview: “Q: And neither do you regret having supported Islamic fundamentalism, which has given arms and advice to future terrorists? B: What is more important in world history? The Taliban or the collapse of the Soviet empire? Some agitated Moslems, or the liberation of Central Europe and the end of the cold war?” Conquering Russia was the objective — and it still is. Secretly on the U.S. side, it has continued. Hitler would have admired their skill, at deceiving publics, and exploiting masses.

Just as the U.S. regime under Carter and Reagan had lured the Soviet Government into invading neighboring Afghanistan in order to drain Russia’s strength, the U.S. regime under Obama and now Biden had lured Russia into invading the adjoining Ukraine in order to drain Russia’s strength. This is what Hillary meant when she said, on 28 February 2022, “that is the model that people are now looking toward.”

And here is about both Hillary and Trump: 26 April 2016 was “The night the nomination races ended” and “Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton enjoyed overwhelming electoral success. The Trumpster won all five states on tap by a minimum of 35% and carried every county in the process. Hillary’s night was perhaps not as resounding, but the effect was devastating nonetheless.” Years later, I headlined “How America’s Dictatorship Works”, and documented that neither Trump nor Hillary could have won their respective nominations without the many billionaires who had funded them to victory. Subsequently, a study showed that in the 2016 political campaigns, the top 400 donors had donated at least 29.86% of all the money that was donated, and that the richest .01% — the richest in ten thousand Americans — had donated at least 57.16%.

They appoint the people who appoint the people … who get the evil done. It’s what they are hired to do. On 27 June 2023, Rick Sterling headlined “Who Is National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the Man Running US Foreign Policy”, and he described how the monster who had arranged so many of these horrors, in Honduras, and in Ukraine, and in Venezuela, and in Libya, and in Syria, and in many other countries, came to do these things. But Sullivan, and his bosses, are merely hired operatives, of America’s billionaires.

That’s how the empire is ruled.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

