How the Hate-Machine Works

Public opinion in today’s U.S.-and-allied mis-called ‘democracies’ is managed through the ‘news’-media, the public’s window through which the world beyond that window is being viewed and interpreted, thereby shaping the voting-percentages by the masses, and thus determining which candidates will win and which will lose those contests. It also determines what foreign nations will be getting the most focus as being ‘enemies’ of America. It is much like the novelist George Orwell’s famous 1984 “Two Minutes of Hate”:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvGmOZ5T6_Y

One example of this is the way in which Donald Trump, who was the nominee of the Republican Party’s billionaires, defeated Hillary Clinton, who was the nominee of the Democratic Party’s billionaires, in 2016. The big difference between them was that since Republican billionaires tend to want the U.S. Government to win control over China more than to win control over Russia, and Democratic billionaires want to win control over Russia more than to win control over China, Trump ran a hate-China campaign, whereas Hillary ran a hate-Russia campaign. Though the voters don’t much care about international relations, billionaires (the people who fund both Parties) care about it even more than they care about domestic policies. So, in order to do the bidding of their respective billionaires, the two nominees had to demonize their billionaires’ main country for the U.S. to conquer next. Republican billionaires wanted their politicians to demonize China the most, but Democratic billionaires wanted their politicians to demonize Russia the most.

On 10 October 2016, soon before the Presidential electoral contest between Hillary and Trump would be decided, TIME magazine, which is a Democratic Party organ controlled by billionaires who fund that Party, had on its front cover the smirking face of Vladimir Putin underneath the headline “Russia wants to undermine faith in the U.S. election. Don’t fall for it.” Inside was the feature article, “HACKING THE VOTER: What’s behind Russia’s effort to influence the U.S. election”, by Massimo Calabresi, who had, in the year of Barack Obama’s re-election campaign, authored the magazine’s cover-story article, dated 13 February 2012, heroizing, as being the man who cleaned up Wall Street after the Republican George W. Bush’s 2008 stock-market collapse, Obama’s appointee who was allegedly appointed for that purpose, Preet Bharara. That article headlined “THE STREET FIGHTER: U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara has already taken down some of the financial world’s most prominent figures. He’s just getting started.” And that story, too, was just a hoax by Democratic billionaires to defeat the Republican billionaires’ nominee (Mitt Romney). But, actually: Bharara protected the banksters whose crimes had caused the 2008 crash; and even his prosecutions of lower-level alleged criminals in the matter turned out to have been so legally dubious that some were subsequently thrown out upon appeal. Obama had secretly promised to the banksters, “I’m not out there to go after you. I’m protecting you. … I’m going to shield you.” He fulfilled on that secret pledge to them, though he failed to even try to fulfill on his main and very public promises to his voters.

But, this time, in 2016 — unlike in 2012 — it was the Republican Party’s billionaires who won the White House. So, Calabresi wrote, in his 10 October 2016 article, campaigning against Trump and for Hillary: “On one side, U.S. law-enforcement agencies are scrambling to uncover the extent of the Russian operation, counter it and harden the country’s election infrastructure. On the other, a murky network of Russian hackers and their associates is stepping up the pace of leaks of stolen documents designed to affect public opinion and give the impression that the election is vulnerable, including emails from the computers of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).” Hillary was running against Putin.

On 16 April 2023, I wrote about a 2017 example of the hate-Russia campaign that was published more than a year after Hillary had lost the 2016 election, and this 2017 retrospective on ‘Russiagate’ and Trump (then the President, in order to weaken him) was another instance of how

billionaires use their newsmedia in order to deceive their public into hating ‘the enemy’. A typical example is the December 2017 issue of one of America’s Democratic Party magazines, The New Republic (TNR). On its front cover was a scary image of Vladimir Putin’s face, overlaid by the blaring headline “HOW TO ATTACK A DEMOCRACY”. Inside was the feature-article, headlined “Weaken From Within”. … The TNR article opened by saying: “Moscow has been honing an information age art of war — through fake news, disinformation, leaks, and trolling — for more than a decade. How can free societies protect themselves?” Then came this:

“After the Mueller investigation’s first round of indictments on Monday, there is still much to learn about the true extent of Russia’s influence on the 2016 election and how to prevent similar actions in the future. With growing knowledge of how Russia used Facebook ads to deliver targeted messaging to specific demographics, the true depth of their cyber capabilities is still unknown. …”

The Democratic billionaires were aiming to help Biden defeat Trump and to prioritize conquering Russia before conquering China, just as the Republican billionaires were aiming to help Trump defeat Biden and to prioritize conquering China before conquering Russia; but, otherwise, the two Parties’ foreign policies were similar and both are called “neoconservative” or pro-expanding-the-U.S.-empire. Both sides of America’s aristocracy demand this. No billionaires oppose it.

As I fully documented on 30 July 2020, in my article “CIA Fabricated Russiagate ‘Evidence’, Says Former NSA Tech Chief”, Russiagate was a CIA hoax, which was also assisted by the Obama Administration’s other ‘intelligence’ agencies, in order to bring Hillary Clinton back into the White House in 2017 — this time as America’s President. In a ‘democracy’ like this, every federal elective office is won only by deceiving the public about such things as whom the individuals are who actually control the Government.

On the Republican side, the few mainstream ‘news’-media, such as Fox News and National Review, already start with an audience that’s conservative and (which always comes with that) loaded with prejudices that they’re constantly seeking to find supported in their ’news’; and, so, for example, the Republican former member of the U.S. House, Devin Nunes, established a popular (among conservatives) ‘news’-medium, “Devin Nunes Unplugged,” which headlined on 28 April 2023, “Chinese nationals flooding US border with Michael Yon”, and presented there an hour of that neoconservative talking about (despite the anti-China headline, which is all that many people would ever see of his interview) not ONLY Chinese, but (allegedly) people from over a hundred countries, who were flying to South America in order to go north and sneak into the U.S.

However, even the Democratic billionaires’ own Biden Administration is anti-China, just as even Republican billionaires are anti-Russia. On 21 April 2023, President Biden’s Homeland Security Department announced that “Nation states like the People’s Republic of China and Russia upend our rules-based international order and threaten our security at home, whether through cyberattacks, abuse of our trade and travel systems, or through disinformation campaigns that seek to undermine our democratic institutions.” And, some of the hate-China propaganda comes also from the regular, long-established, mainstream ‘news’-media, such as CBS, headlining, on the 31 January 2021 “60 Minutes,” a segment, “China’s push to control Americans’ health care future: U.S. officials say the Chinese government is trying to collect Americans’ DNA, and they believe a recent offer from a Chinese company for assistance in COVID-19 testing was suspicious”, which was full of questions (and lots of anti-Chinese-Government allegations but no evidence provided to back them up) but no credible answers, such as Democratic Party propaganda tends to be, in order to feed the billionaires’ line on that matter (since it’s the most effective way to fool liberal voters — especially when facts don’t support the insinuations that are being made against the target).

The Republican campaign against China is hate-Xi, instead of hate-Putin, but both of America’s political billionaires fund hostility against any of their targeted-for-takeover countries. If Democratic billionaires lose to Republican billionaires, then Democratic ‘news’-media will blame Russia; and, if Republican billionaires lose to Democratic billionaires, then Republican ‘news’-media will blame China. None of the ‘news’-media will blame America’s own billionaires.

Consequently, whomever America’s two Parties nominate for the Presidency (unless it miraculously turns out to be RFK Jr. for the Democrats, or Douglas Macgregor for the Republicans or for some third political party, neither of whom would likely be able to fund a successful campaign because no billionaire would back such a person) will be a neoconservative (which all of America’s billionaires require). (After the evil neocon-driven invasion of Iraq in 2003, why don’t the American people loathe all neocons: is it because neocons get so much support from America’s press, which are controlled by billionaires?) If the winner turns out to be a Democrat, America’s main target for conquest will be Russia; and if it turns out to be a Republican, then that top target will be China. And this contest, between the hate-targets of Republican versus Democratic billionaires, will determine which of those two nations will become America’s chief ‘enemy’ for the next four years. And America will then continue being the world’s most aggressive, and dangerous, country.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

