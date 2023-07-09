The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Erdogan backstabs Putin. Azovstal release, PR win Elensky. Odessa chess move? Yellen bows. U/1
Topic 1017
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.