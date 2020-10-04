HOLY SMOKES! CNN & Senator Chris Murphy claim Putin to campaign for Trump as surrogate

****News Topic 65*****
Chris Murphy Says Quarantine Will Force Trump To Rely On Campaign Surrogates — Such As Vladimir Putin.
I truly despise these people and their myopic sense of self-worth. Cluster munitions being used in civilian neighborhoods again. If Washington weren’t so busy being the asshole of the world, it could be using its clout to actually do good ,working together WITH such as Russia in resolving these simmering conflicts left over from the dissolution of the USSR as it so eagerly sought, instead of trying to exploit them even further. To my mind, the VERY definition of amorality AND immorality rolled into one festering boil masquerading as a nation of import.
Better Putin campaigning for Trump than Chris Murphy campaigning for Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Social Nationalist Party leaders, conveniently renamed Svoboda.
If he’d appeared at the Charlottesville rally podium, it’d have been more benign than his Ukrainian junkets.