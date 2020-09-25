HISTORIC US-Russia START arms control treaty hangs in the balance

Via RT (https://www.rt.com/news/501234-start-treaty-modernize-nuclear-weapons/)…

The US has made Russia an offer it hopes she won’t refuse: accept a new arms control deal including no limits on NATO weapons in Europe, or deal with a modernized American nuclear arsenal on its doorstep.

Following the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty last year, the 2011 New START treaty remains the only arms control deal in force between Moscow and Washington. However, it’s due to expire in February, and negotiations to replace it remain deadlocked.

Now the US says it wants to extend New START by less than five years, and only by a memorandum of intent, rather than a binding treaty, according to Marshall Billingslea, US special presidential envoy for arms control, who spoke with the Russian daily Kommersant on Sunday.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report