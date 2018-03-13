Hillary Clinton: Blame the men!

Wonders never cease. Never in history has fame been so stringently pulled from the jaws of failure – at least not in personal memory. Hillary Rodham Clinton continues to make news (even here) with the amazing scope of irresponsibility she displays for why she lost the 2016 election campaign.

To briefly recap the going list of reasons she was “blocked” from winning the Presidency:

James Comey

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Barack Obama

Russia

Sen. Mitch McConnell

The Media

Russia

Bernie Sanders and his supporters

Jill Stein

and… Russia

(Did we mention Russia?)

But a new report makes what must really be the reason known. Mrs. Clinton is presently in India, and while there she continues to evoke memories from her (second) failed run for president, and so, on top of the list above she added a new excuse. Here it is.

White men.

That’s right. If you are a white man in America, it is your fault. The reason? Because according to Hillary, you intimidated a white woman somewhere into voting for Trump.

Seriously.

In America? The land of militant feminism,where sperm counts are dropping, probably because a lot of men have boxed themselves into corners from trying to appease angry feminist women? As crazy as this claim sounds, Fox News noted that good old HRC manages to talk it up in such a way as to sound perfectly reasonable:

We do not do well with white men and we don’t do well with married, white women,” Clinton said at a conference in Mumbai, India. “And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.”

But she did not stop there. It appears this poor woman pulled out many, if not all, the stops:

I won the places that represent two-thirds of America’s gross domestic product,” Clinton said. “So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward. And his whole campaign, ‘Make America Great Again,’ was looking backwards.” She claimed Trump’s message to voters was: “You know, you didn’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women, you know, getting jobs. You don’t want, you know, to see that Indian American succeeding more than you are.”

The Fox piece noted that during the presidential campaign, HRC apologized for the remark in which she referred to the Trump supporters as a “basket of deplorables”, where she argued that these people were racists, sexist, Islamophobic, xenophobic and homophobic.

What about Hillary-phobic? It seems that one never made the list. However, it stands that with statements like these just made in India, Mrs. Clinton is not sorry about any of these comments because she simply repeated them again. She continues to speak in such a manner as to be completely removed from reality.

In Russia, though, there is an interesting factor, where Hillary might be almost correct. The desire of most good-spirited women in Russia is their wish to be замужем (“zamuzhem”), literally, “behind the man”, which means married, but it is even more than this. The Russian woman is VERY feminine, but not a feminist. She views her husband as the protector, the wall, her greatest support in life. So for the woman in Russia, if her man says something about the way she should go, or do something like vote, for example, she does it as he says. Why? Because he is the protector.

Given the fact that this sort of relationship is based in Christian teaching, maybe it would be a good thing to re-establish in the United States. Then there would be fewer deranged crazy women running around telling everyone their excuses for failing. This is a situation in which rightly, one ought to feel kind of sorry for Mrs. Clinton, because she has no idea what she is doing to herself.