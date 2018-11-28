Connect with us

Latest

Red Pill

Analysis

Have We Reached Peak Soros?

All around you, if you look closely enough, you will see the spectre of George Soros lurking behind the headlines. 
The Duran

Published

14 hours ago

on

819 Views

Authored by Tom Luongo:

George Soros is losing.  He still thinks he’s winning.  But, in reality, he’s losing.

All around you, if you look closely enough, you will see the spectre of George Soros lurking behind the headlines.  The caravan, net neutrality, regulating Facebook, the de-platforming of independent media, color revolutions and election meddling, refugee creation and manipulation, the trolls on Twitter, your blog and YouTube, etc.

All of these things we see in the headlines today are a product of George Soros’ money and his singular obsession with re-creating the world in his image.

Soros himself is a product of the times.  A multi-billionaire who could only exist in an era of unprecedented corruption of the basic foundations of society.  An age where the dangerous mix of Marxist ideology governs the somewhat unfettered free flow of capital has resulted in the mother of all bubbles in making money on money.

Mo’ Money Mo’ Time

A primary thesis of this blog is that corrupt money begets a corrupt society.  Corrupting the prices we pay for the things we buy dissociates us from their true cost of ownership  and the opportunity costs of making different choices.

It has given rise to a seemingly all-powerful class of money-changers who manipulate policy to arrogate unearned wealth to themselves, known as rent, and then use that new wealth to fund their next scheme to fleece people of their time.

Because the aphorism is true, time truly is money.  Time is the only true scarce natural resource.  Everything else is, ultimately, recyclable, just ask Einstein.

And men like Soros understand that filling your time with distractions keeps you poorer than you would be otherwise.  This is the main mechanism by which they steal your wealth.

The process of political and ideological radicalization that his NGO’s excel in are part of this scheme.  Get the people outraged over irrelevancies, emotionally charge them up and then set them against each other until the political system breaks.

Even when it fails ultimately, like in Armenia, it succeeds in wasting a year of millions of people’s lives.  Time lost to the machinations of a madman.

How much time to we as Americans spend worrying about the issues du jour concocted by Soros and his cohort Tom Steyer?  And the sad truth is that we need to worry about these issues, even though the costs are high.

Why?

Because Soros’ goal is the destruction of the United States and what it stands for.  He is chaos incarnate continually using his money to stoke conflict which ends in a Hobson’s Choice for us, damned if we do, damned if we don’t.

The Face of Hobson’s Choice

That choice today is one between a Facebook and Silicon Valley that has way too much power over governing our speech, hiding behind broadly-worded EULA’s or accepting regulation of them for abusing their power.

Think about how egregious the treatment of conservatives and alternative press is at the moment.  It’s completely one-sided.  Now ask yourself the obvious question.

Why?

Why would they do this knowing it will result in people getting angry and calling for something to be done?

Because, lightbulb, that was the plan all along.

Notice how today Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook are being set up to be the fall guys for this situation.  If you can’t see at this point the man behind the curtain pulling the strings on this to achieve this very goal then you aren’t wokeor red-pilled.  You are part of the problem.

You are just another of George Soros’ useful idiots.

Governments on both sides of the Atlantic are lining up now to make Zuckerberg into the villain for not answering the their concerns over Facebook’s data handling.

Zuckerberg is the patsy.

And Soros will get what he wants: compliant, paid-for, bureaucrats and politicians ramming through legislation that gives them oversight into social media platforms to regulate not only their behavior but yours.

Game. Set. Match.

If that’s the case then why do I think we’ve reached Peak Soros?

Lies Are Expensive

Because none of this is working anymore.  Look around you.  Just this week, out of nowhere, Soros’ Open Society Foundation packed its bags and left Turkey after its founder was arrested for fomenting dissent.

Last month OSF and his Central European University pissed off out of Hungary where Viktor Orban put his foot down against Soros’ malign influence on Hungarian culture.

The Russians threw him out years ago and there’s an arrest warrant out for him there.

He fought these latter two countries for years before finally leaving.

And OSF pulls out in a day?

Reason?  They are guilty and Soros is losing his cover.  Everywhere where opposition to globalists is hardening Soros is pulling up his tents and running away.

Bullies are weak.  Soros hides behind the venal and the vane.  He’s never built anything of value, only won a rigged version of a zero-sum game, i.e. currency trading.

He’s not an entrepreneur, he’s a vampire.  And vampire’s don’t build things, they destroy things other people love while being unloved themselves.

The overthrow of the government in Armenia didn’t go as planned either, as Nikol Pashinyan failed to form a government even after he gave lip service to remaining a friend to Russia. No one bought that line and Pashinyan’s people’s revolt has left a a vacuum in its wake, but one that won’t be filled with a Eurocratic stooge under Soros and NATO’s control.

But most importantly, fewer and fewer people are falling for the Hobson’s Choice I described earlier that Soros gins up to move the political ball in his direction.

Now, instead, he is resorting to openly backing voter fraud in Broward County and Georgia.  He’s paying protesters to harass Senators over a Supreme Court nominee and organizing a violent storming of the U.S. southern border which is quickly becoming a political albatross around the Democrats’ neck.

Lies are expensive.  That’s why men like Soros need so much money.

It’s why they continue to also manipulate markets, sow discord and volatility at the same time that they push open conflicts which rightly scare rational people half to death — like Ukraine’s ham-fisted attempt to draw Russia into a shooting war in the Kerch Strait here.

Their lies are being debunked in real time.  I’ve said before.  These men may be the smartest men in the room but the are not smarter than the room itself.  From here on out for George Soros and his ilk in The Davos Crowd victories will get more expensive and losses harder to overcome.

This is why control over the flow of information, control of The Wire, as I talked about recently is so very important.  It’s why decentralized platforms are so important and why personal connections we make here in the cyber-world need to be anti-fragile.

It’s also why we’ve reached Peak Soros.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
8 Comments

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
Jake BrekerWayne FeeJohn Francisdennis morrisseauGiorgos Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
ManintheMoon
Guest
ManintheMoon

I have no idea why the Duran is publishing this guy. I wish I had not wasted time trying to make sense of this article.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
November 28, 2018 13:42
John Francis
Guest
John Francis

Which guy? Tom or George? Seems you did waste your time if you read it all!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 28, 2018 22:44
Shaun Ramewe
Guest
Shaun Ramewe

Surely he too will be dead soon – like them other sickos Zbigniew Brzezinski, David Rockefeller and John McCain. Go on die – make the world a slightly better place. Henry Kissinger is next!!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
November 28, 2018 14:26
Giorgos
Guest
Giorgos

The Front Man for the Cabal of Satanist Douchebags rigging elections & installing Puppet politicians World Wide. Pure Evil .

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
November 28, 2018 17:06
dennis morrisseau
Guest
dennis morrisseau

There is a very simple solution to the “soros” problem….and we all know what that is.

Jail and take his money……or…well, he is an old man, like me.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
November 28, 2018 19:25
John Francis
Guest
John Francis

Given Soros’ anti-Jewish activity during WW2, my astonishment that he is still alive begs may questions. The fact that he is still alive and active exposes the total hypocrisy, venality, corruption, etc. etc. etc of those like Soros (who is like him?) who like to believe – and I mean believe! that this planet is their plaything to use as they will. The Earth belongs to everyone and every part of it OR it belongs to the great No-one! They play a game whose rules have not changed for hundreds of years and always results in a loss despite their… Read more »

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
November 28, 2018 23:11
Wayne Fee
Guest
Wayne Fee

I often wonder why this piece of offal was never charged with war crimes.By his own admittance he sold jews to the germans.Probably to valuable to the cause.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
November 29, 2018 00:49
Jake Breker
Guest
Jake Breker

I doubt that they’ll make a patsy out of zuck the cuck. He’s a world class shill, they look after their own.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 29, 2018 02:19

Latest

Israel and the Jihadi Connection

Israel’s complex game with Jihadi terror groups pays off as more and more African states look to Israel for protection.

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 28, 2018

By

Earlier this year, with little publicity, the official position of Israel on terrorism was explained by Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon

“I would like to see ISIS rule all of Syria (by inference, the whole region – RG); ISIS and its offshoots do not pose a threat to the Israeli State. Iran remains the main enemy!”

Ya’alon was being disingenuous, but the thinking behind his words is actually clear enough from the words themselves.  Put simply, Israel’s relentless emphasis on the supposed threat from Iran is simply a diversionary tactic intended to conceal the continuing realisation of the ‘Greater Israel’ Project.

Ya’alon added

“Iran is a rogue regime with designs on a regional hegemony. Hezbollah is Iran’s proxy, with the ability to declare war. Iran currently has terror infrastructure in place in five continents: Asia, Africa, Europe and both in South and North America.”

Ya’alon’s last comment refers to Iran as a rogue regime.  However experienced Middle East observers will no doubt hesitate after reading the totality of his comments, and will wonder whether in light of them it is actually Israel and the US which should be considered the rogue regimes rather than Iran or indeed anyone else,  other than obviously Israel’s and the US’s staunch ally,  the odious Saudi regime.

Many similar comments of this nature  have been made by senior Israeli officials, but one in particular stands out.  This is a speech made at the Herzliya Conference by Israel’s military intelligence chief, Major General Herzi Halevy.  He took Israel’s long-standing position that it “prefers ISIS” over the Syrian government to a whole new level, declaring openly that Israel does not want to see ISIS defeated in any war.  As quoted in the Hebrew language NRG site, owned by the Maariv Newspaper conglomerate, Major Gen. Halevy actually expressed worry about the recent offensives against ISIS, expressing concern that military offensives in the last three months had placed ISIS in the “most difficult” situation it has known since its inception or at least since its declaration of a caliphate.

Needless to say most people are not aware that Major Gen. Halevy has in effect become a  spokesperson for ISIS.

So what is going on? 

The short answer is that the real ‘game’ in the region is being played out by and an on behalf of Israeli interests.   An indirect but nonetheless highly revealing clue has just been provided by the recently developing relationship between Israel and Chad.  Chad, located south of Libya in the Sahara, faces a mountain of difficulties which Israel can help it deal with.  These range from extreme water scarcity to Chad finding itself on the front line in Africa’s fight against Islamist terrorism, be it in the form ISIS, al-Qaeda or Boko Haram.  This supplies the reason for Chadian President Idriss Déby recent visit to Israel, which has taken place 46 years after Libya’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi pressured Chad into breaking off diplomatic relations with Israel in 1972,  a step which Chad took even before the big wave of African countries severing diplomatic ties with Israel took place, which happened after the 1973 Arab-Israeli Yom Kippur War.

Chad broke off diplomatic relations with Israel in 1972 because it believed that it would gain more by forging close ties with Gaddafi’s Libya than by retaining ties with Israel. Obviously since the fall of Gaddafi that calculation has changed.

However another – obviously unacknowledged – reason is almost certainly Chad’s worry that it might find itself facing the same sort of Islamist terrorism in Chad that Syria has recently experienced.  After all if Israeli officials can publicly admit to Israel’s de facto support for Islamist terrorism in Syria why should it be any different in Chad?

So the bottom line is that Chad – and no doubt plenty of other countries in the region – find themselves needing Israel’s help to protect themselves from the Frankenstein’s monster of worldwide Islamist terrorism which Israeli and US policies have conjured up.  It amounts to the classic protection racket, with countries like Chad looking to Israel to ‘protect’ them from the very Islamist threat Israeli and US policies are themselves creating.

Given that this is so, and given the extent to which the spread of Islamist terrorist groups across the Middle East and North Africa actually serves Israeli and US interests, there is simply no point looking to Israel and the US for a ‘solution’ to the problem caused by them.  Certainly no such solution is going to be found in Palermo, site of the latest Libya peace talks.  No such solution is going to be found whilst the ‘protection racket’ serves Israel’s regional interests so well.  Indeed Déby’s visit to Jerusalem, as does the rush of other African countries restoring relations with Israel, shows the spectacular success of the ’protection racket’.

In view of this it should come as no surprise that all attempts to change it are furiously resisted.  Thus in the US “The Stop Arming Terrorists Act” proposed in early 2017 by Representative Tulsi Gabbard and Senator Rand Paul, which sought to prohibit use of US government funds from providing assistance to terrorist groups like Al Qaeda, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, ISIS, and the rest, and to those countries which support these organizations, predictably ran into a wall of opposition. As of November 2017 only 14 out of 435 members of the US House of Representatives were prepared to co-sponsor the bill with Gabbard,  whilst in the Senate Rand Paul could find no co-sponsors at all. 

Given the extremely close ties between the US and Israel, there is in fact no possibility of the bill – at least in the form proposed by Gabbard and Rand Paul – being passed.

Given the strong feelings many in the US have about Islamist terrorism – with memories of 9/11 still fresh – one might suppose that this would be an enormous scandal.  However – predictably enough – neither the US media nor the global media seem at all interested in it.

Authors note: many of the sources and quotes, details etc, contained herein came from Israeli media.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Guardian SINKS to new low with story claiming Manafort-Assange secret meeting (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 26.
Alex Christoforou

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 28, 2018

By

US President Trump blasted special counsel chief Robert Mueller as “a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue” who is “doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System” with a one-sided investigation, which has turned into a “Witch Hunt” at best and a complete hoax to cover up Clinton/DNC crimes at worst.

Trump sent out three tweets aimed at Mueller…

“The Phony Witch Hunt continues, but Mueller and his gang of Angry Dems are only looking at one side, not the other. Wait until it comes out how horribly & viciously they are treating people, ruining lives for them refusing to lie. Mueller is a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue…

…The Fake News Media builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint, when in actuality he is the exact opposite. He is doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System, where he is only looking at one side and not the other. Heroes will come of this, and it won’t be Mueller and his…

…terrible Gang of Angry Democrats. Look at their past, and look where they come from.”

As Zerohedge reports, this latest Trump tweetstorm against the corrupt Mueller’s investigation comes a day after Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi refused to sign a plea deal with Mueller.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at a Mueller investigation that is wrapping up and simultaneously going off the rails.

Meanwhile the UK’s Guardian has been busted pushing out a disgusting fake news story of a secret meeting between Julian Assange and Paul Manafort in 2016 at the Ecuador Embassy in London…based on “anonymous” sources and penned by an outed Russophobic author.

The Guardian was quick to walk back the story and cover its track after it was thoroughly refuted by Paul Manafort and Wikileaks.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Zerohedge

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has responded to a “totally false and deliberately libelous” report in The Guardian that he had several meetings with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

In a Tuesday afternoon statement through a spokesman, Manafort said:

“This story is totally false and deliberately libelous. I have never met Julian Assange or anyone connected to him. I have never been contacted by anyone connected to Wikileaks, either directly or indirectly. I have never reached out to Assange or Wikileaks on any matter. We are considering all legal options against the Guardian who proceeded with this story even after being notified by my representatives that it was false.”

The Guardian reported on Tuesday – based on unnamed sources – that Manafort held secret talks with Julian Assange inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, right around the time he joined Trump’s campaign.

Sources have said Manafort went to see Assange in 2013, 2015 and in spring 2016 – during the period when he was made a key figure in Trump’s push for the White House.

It is unclear why Manafort wanted to see Assange and what was discussed. But the last meeting is likely to come under scrutiny and could interest Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor who is investigating alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

A well-placed source has told the Guardian that Manafort went to see Assange around March 2016. Months later WikiLeaks released a stash of Democratic emails stolen by Russian intelligence officers. –The Guardian

The Guardian, meanwhile, altered the story after publication with a massive hedge:

And as Glenn Greenwald of The Intercept points out, if the story is true – there would be ample video evidence of Manafort’s visits.

This leads to one indisputable fact: if Paul Manafort (or, for that matter, Roger Stone), visited Assange at the Embassy, there would be ample amounts of video and other photographic proof demonstrating that this happened. The Guardian provides none of that.

So why would any minimally rational, reasonable person possibly assume these anonymous claims are true rather than waiting to form a judgment once the relevant evidence is available? As President Obama’s former national security aide and current podcast host Tommy Vietor put it: “If these meetings happened, British intelligence would almost certainly have video of him entering and exiting,” adding: “seems dubious.” –The Intercept

The Guardian also ignores the fact that every guest visiting Assange “is logged in through a very intricate security system,” notes Greenwald.

While admitting that Manafort was never logged in to the embassy, the Guardian waves this glaring hole away with barely any discussion or attempt to explain it: “Visitors normally register with embassy security guards and show their passports. Sources in Ecuador, however, say Manafort was not logged.” –The Intercept

Why, as Greenwald asks, would Manafort visit three times but never be logged in? Why would leftist Rafael Correa allow Manafort – a life-long GOP operative, to enter the embassy undocumented?

Greenwald further points out that The Guardian‘s omission is “especially inexcusable” since The Guardian itself “obtained the Embassy’s visitors logs in May,” and made no mention of Manafort’s visits at the time – which would have been bombshell news.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Assange Never Met Manafort. Luke Harding and the Guardian Publish Still More Blatant MI6 Lies 165

Assange is not a whistleblower or a spy – he is the greatest publisher of his age, and has done more to bring the crimes of governments to light than the mainstream media will ever be motivated to achieve
The Duran

Published

10 hours ago

on

November 28, 2018

By

Via Craig Murray…

The right wing Ecuadorean government of President Moreno continues to churn out its production line of fake documents regarding Julian Assange, and channel them straight to MI6 mouthpiece Luke Harding of the Guardian.

Amazingly, more Ecuadorean Government documents have just been discovered for the Guardian, this time spy agency reports detailing visits of Paul Manafort and unspecified “Russians” to the Embassy. By a wonderful coincidence of timing, this is the day after Mueller announced that Manafort’s plea deal was over.

The problem with this latest fabrication is that Moreno had already released the visitor logs to the Mueller inquiry. Neither Manafort nor these “Russians” are in the visitor logs.

This is impossible. The visitor logs were not kept by Wikileaks, but by the very strict Ecuadorean security. Nobody was ever admitted without being entered in the logs. The procedure was very thorough. To go in, you had to submit your passport (no other type of document was accepted). A copy of your passport was taken and the passport details entered into the log. Your passport, along with your mobile phone and any other electronic equipment, was retained until you left, along with your bag and coat. I feature in the logs every time I visited.

There were no exceptions. For an exception to be made for Manafort and the “Russians” would have had to be a decision of the Government of Ecuador, not of Wikileaks, and that would be so exceptional the reason for it would surely have been noted in the now leaked supposed Ecuadorean “intelligence report” of the visits. What possible motive would the Ecuadorean government have for facilitating secret unrecorded visits by Paul Manafort? Furthermore it is impossible that the intelligence agency – who were in charge of the security – would not know the identity of these alleged “Russians”.

Previously Harding and the Guardian have published documents faked by the Moreno government regarding a diplomatic appointment to Russia for Assange of which he had no knowledge. Now they follow this up with more documents aimed to provide fictitious evidence to bolster Mueller’s pathetically failed attempt to substantiate the story that Russia deprived Hillary of the Presidency.

My friend William Binney, probably the world’s greatest expert on electronic surveillance, former Technical Director of the NSA, has stated that it is impossible the DNC servers were hacked, the technical evidence shows it was a download to a directly connected memory stick. I knew the US security services were conducting a fake investigation the moment it became clear that the FBI did not even themselves look at the DNC servers, instead accepting a report from the Clinton linked DNC “security consultants” Crowdstrike.

I would love to believe that the fact Julian has never met Manafort is bound to be established. But I fear that state control of propaganda may be such that this massive “Big Lie” will come to enter public consciousness in the same way as the non-existent Russian hack of the DNC servers.

Assange never met Manafort. The DNC emails were downloaded by an insider. Assange never even considered fleeing to Russia. Those are the facts, and I am in a position to give you a personal assurance of them.

I can also assure you that Luke Harding, the Guardian, Washington Post and New York Times have been publishing a stream of deliberate lies, in collusion with the security services.

I am not a fan of Donald Trump. But to see the partisans of the defeated candidate (and a particularly obnoxious defeated candidate) manipulate the security services and the media to create an entirely false public perception, in order to attempt to overturn the result of the US Presidential election, is the most astonishing thing I have witnessed in my lifetime.

Plainly the government of Ecuador is releasing lies about Assange to curry favour with the security establishment of the USA and UK, and to damage Assange’s support prior to expelling him from the Embassy. He will then be extradited from London to the USA on charges of espionage.

Assange is not a whistleblower or a spy – he is the greatest publisher of his age, and has done more to bring the crimes of governments to light than the mainstream media will ever be motivated to achieve. That supposedly great newspaper titles like the Guardian, New York Times and Washington Post are involved in the spreading of lies to damage Assange, and are seeking his imprisonment for publishing state secrets, is clear evidence that the idea of the “liberal media” no longer exists in the new plutocratic age. The press are not on the side of the people, they are an instrument of elite control.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending