Greece moves closer to US, step by step breaking away from EU foreign policy control

Via Keep Talking Greece (https://www.keeptalkinggreece.com/2020/09/28/pompeo-dendias-us-greece/)…

The meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias concluded on Monday morning in Thessaloniki. In the meeting lasted some 45 minutes, dominant issues were of bilateral, regional and international interest, emphasis on Greece-US Strategic Dialogue, defense and energy cooperation.

The two top diplomats conducted a review of the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue. “The United States and Greece reaffirm their commitment to the Strategic Dialogue as a testament to the two countries’ outstanding bilateral relationship. On the occasion of this high-level review, they confirmed their mutual desire to deepen cooperation, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in joint statement highlighting the key sectors of cooperation.

These sectors are: Regional Cooperation, Defense and Security, Law Enforcement and Counterterrorism, Trade and Investment, Energy, People-to-People ties.

