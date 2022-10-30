in Latest, Video

Grain deal dead. EU food problems, blame Russia. UK MoD, NS claim is proof of Kremlin collapse. U/1

413 Views 8 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Grain deal dead. EU food problems, blame Russia. UK MoD, NS claim is proof of Kremlin collapse. U/1
Topic 756

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

8 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Russia pulls out of ‘grain deal.’ UK denies Russian Nord Stream sabotage claims. U/3

Q & A: Taking on the Deep State candidate