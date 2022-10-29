in Latest, Video

Russia pulls out of ‘grain deal.’ UK denies Russian Nord Stream sabotage claims. U/3

817 Views 18 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia pulls out of ‘grain deal.’ UK denies Russian Nord Stream sabotage claims. U/3
Topic 755

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

18 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Evidence that U.S. Intends Blitz-Nuclear Strike at The Kremlin